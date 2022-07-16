5 things you MUST do to keep your phone safe

An increase in attempts to blows and technological attacks raised concerns about cell phone security. Smartphones store a lot of sensitive data, which can cause a lot of problems if they fall into the wrong hands. Therefore, it is necessary to use resources and develop habits to avoid malware and software fraud and protect the security and privacy of information. check it out now what to do to keep your cell phone safe.

5 tweaks to improve your mobile security

Disable unlock only with the on/off key

The first and most basic step of all is to lock your cell phone with a password to protect it from curious or malicious people. A four-digit passcode, pattern or fingerprint unlock is enough to secure your smartphone. So when the phone screen is off, a password is required to use it.

Update apps manually

Allowing apps to update automatically is convenient because there’s no need to manually search for and download the latest version of an app. While practical, it is recommended that users complete app updates themselves.

Thus, the ideal is that you wait a few days for the update and then do it. Thus, you can ensure that other users are not facing any update issues and that the application will not be corrupted by crashes.

Manage app permissions

Usually, some apps ask for your permission after installation, such as access to camera, location, microphone, internal storage and other functions.

In this sense, it is essential to manage the permissions of each application on the device and observe if they request something that does not match the same, always reinforcing the safety of users with this habit.

Backup your cell phone

Constantly backing up your smartphone is a precaution so you don’t lose data in the event of an unexpected event such as theft, loss or replacement of your device.

It is important to keep it in two different places, such as an external hard drive and a cloud service (example: Google Photos and iCloud), in order to be able to recover important files and data in a simple way.

Don’t allow auto-completion of SMS verification codes

This automatic permission for codes received by SMS can be very useful, but some security issues can be circumvented if you don’t do it this way, for example through phishing.

This type of attack steals double-check security codes that are widely used in messaging apps, email platforms and even internet banking sites to gain access to these apps.