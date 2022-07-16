7 cell phones with 128 GB of memory for around BRL 1,000

For consumers, storage is the main purchase factor when buying a new cell phoneand now with the applications getting heavier and heavier and more updated, the large audience increasingly wants to acquire smartphones with 128 GB of internal memory. In this article, we separate some entry options that range from R$900 to around R$1,100.

Motorola Moto G20

Motorola Moto G20.

Interesting option that can be found for values ​​a little above one thousand reais, the Moto G20 It has a T700 Unisoc processor and 4 GB of RAM, in addition to 128 GB of internal storage. The 6.5-inch Max Vision screen brings 90Hz refresh rateoperating in HD+ resolution.

Speaking of cameras, the quad module on the rear has a 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultrawide lens, 2 MP macro and depth sensor, while the front has 13 MP. The battery has 5,000 mAh, and according to Motorola, it can last more than two days away from the sockets.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Super popular brand among Brazilians, Xiaomi has interesting options, such as Redmi 10C, which can be found for less than R$1,100 at retail. The smartphone has a 6.7 inch large screen, ideal for those who like to watch movies and videos. The display is an IPS LCD in HD+ resolution and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Internally, the cell phone of the Chinese brand has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 4 GB of RAM, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery compatible with fast charging up to 18W. The front camera is only 5 MP, which can disappoint selfie lovers. The rear, in turn, has 50 megapixels.

Positive Q20

Positive Q20.

A well-known Brazilian brand in several segments, Positivo has the Q20 in its portfolio, an entry-level smartphone with a Unisoc processor and 4 GB of RAM. The screen also uses an IPS LCD panel and HD+ resolution, but is “only” 6.1 inches.

The rear camera set is equipped with a 13 MP primary lens, plus two ultrawide and depth lenses, with 5 MP and 2 MP, respectively. The front sensor has only 8 MP, while the battery has 4,000 mAh. The model is one of the simplest on the list, and it may be interesting for less demanding users with a limited budget of around R$ 1,000.

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A13.

Because of its popularity, Samsung is a well-remembered company when buying a cell phone, and the Galaxy A13 is an interesting option thanks to its 6.6 inch screen with Full HD+ resolution (with Gorilla Glass 5 protection). The device has a beautiful minimalist look with more refined curves.

Among the specifications, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery and a Helio G88 processor, from MediaTek. THE 50 MP main camera is added to three more lenses: ultrawide (5 MP), macro and depth (2 MP each), leaving the device with a value slightly higher than R$ 1,100, but compensating with its settings. The smartphone was launched about a month ago and arrives with android 12 of manufactures.

Motorola Moto G22

Motorola Moto G22.

Another Motorola device that usually appears a little above R$ 1,100, the Moto G22 has a main camera 50 MP, in addition to the 8 MP ultrawide lens, and macro and depth also with 2 MP, while the front sensor is equipped with 16 MP. The device still stands out with the 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with a 20W Turbo Power charger, which gives 12 hours of use with a quick charge of 30 minutes, according to the brand.[emcom2MPenquantoosensorfrontaléequipadocom16MPOaparelhoaindasedestacacomabateriade5000mAhcompatívelcomcarregadorTurboPowerde20Wquedá12horasdeusocomumacargarápidade30minutossegundoamarca

The 6.5″ screen stands out with the refresh rate of 90 Hz, but also works in HD+ resolution. The processor used in the device is the MediaTek G37, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM, in addition to being updated with Android 12.

Philco HIT P12

Philco Hit P12.

Found for values ​​below R$ 1,000 in several retailers, the Philco HIT P12 It is one of the cheapest options for those looking for a cell phone with 128 GB of storage. The device has a simpler Unisoc A55 processor, in addition to 4 GB of RAM. The screen is HD+ and has a size of 6.5″.

The camera set is basic, in which the main module has 13 MP, and is integrated with a 5 MP ultrawide lens, and 2 MP depth and macro sensor, while the front has 8 MP. The battery has a capacity of 4,000 mAh.

Realme C25Y

Realme C25Y.

Realme is yet another Chinese brand that arrived in Brazil recently, but has been bringing interesting models in the entry-level segment. O Realme C25Y, which is around R$ 1,000, has a 50 MP camera, depth sensor and 2 MP macro; the front camera has only 8 MP.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging of up to 18W, and it can handle around 60 hours of use using the Super Power Saving function, according to the company. The processor is the Unisoc T610, which doubles with 4GB of RAM in the system.

Even with few options, finding a good cell phone in the range of R$ 1,000 is not an impossible task, and these models should serve well to less demanding consumers who just want enough memory to store all their favorite apps, photos and videos.