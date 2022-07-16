A year after leaving Maranhão, Eguinaldo returns as a professional for Vasco | vasco

The match between Sampaio Corrêa and Vasco this Saturday, valid for the 18th round of the Série B of the Brasileirão, will be very special for Eguinaldo. It wasn’t enough to be listed for the first time for a game by Vasco’s professional, the 17-year-old striker will still be at home and close to his family.

Eguinaldo is from Maranhão, born in Monção, in the interior of the state. The family is going to Castelão in force this Saturday: the two brothers, a cousin, an aunt and his girlfriend will travel the nearly 250 kilometers to the capital to watch the match.

– The whole family is very happy with this trajectory of his. Debuting in Vasco’s professional team, in the state of origin, filled us with pride and hope. Eguinaldo is a winner. Hard worker. It represents our family too much – said brother Nayron de Sousa, 23, to the ge.

“We are going to the stadium to support and cheer Vascão a lot”, he added.

The young striker has had a meteoric rise since leaving his hometown football field at the beginning of last year. He arrived at Artsul’s under-20 in March 2021, went up to professional, scored a goal and was loaned to Vasco.

In the Cruz-Maltino club, he started in the under-17, scored a goal in the Recopa Carioca title of the category, was pulled to the under-20 and did not stop to stand out. He is the team’s top scorer this season, with 11 goals and five assists. In May, he even received an invitation to train with the Brazilian under-20 team at Granja Comary.

Due to the performance, Vasco decided to start the professional transition of the striker, who started to train this week with the team above. He and Marlon Gomes, an 18-year-old midfielder who is also a promise in the youth categories. The two traveled to São Luís and are related for this Saturday’s match.

– During this period, we are bringing many athletes from the Under-20 category to experience the structure and environment of the professional. This process is very natural. These two athletes have had consistency in performance, positive evaluations by professionals from the training categories together with what we also established as evaluative criteria and this accredited them to be with us at this moment – explained Kadu Borges, Vasco’s transition manager.

– It is important to make it clear that it is a continuous and gradual process. That they are currently in the professional category, however they can return to serve the under-20 as references. We understand that it is very important for them to remain active – he added.

Joining the professional team, therefore, is not yet final. Both Eguinaldo and Marlon Gomes are still old enough to compete in the Copinha next year, for example. This Saturday, the striker should start on the bench, but the family is hoping that coach Maurício Souza will put him on the field at some point.

Eguinaldo is on loan to Vasco from Artsul until the end of next year, with an option to purchase 70% of the rights for a fixed amount provided for in the contract.

