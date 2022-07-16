Adobe Creative Cloud suggests that the annual plan is monthly and hides a fine – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

It’s always good to be careful when buying an online service so you don’t end up spending more than you’d like. This can happen, for example, when subscribing to Photoshop, Lightroom, Creative Cloud or other Adobe services. The company doesn’t make a big deal out of what’s monthly, what’s annual, and what the fees are for canceling their packages.

Adobe Creative Cloud (Image: Guilherme Reis / Tecnoblog)

The first confusion happens when choosing the package on the Adobe website. All options appear with a monthly price, in the “R$ XX/month” pattern. By clicking on any of them, however, the customer sees that this is not the case.

Plan is annual, but exposed value is monthly (Image: Reproduction / Adobe)

The price shown refers to the annual plan with monthly payments. the monthly plan same it’s more expensive. In the case of Adobe Creative Cloud, for example, the annual plan costs R$124 per month in the promotion, while the monthly plan costs R$340. The difference between the two is in the fine print.

When placing the order, the information appears that the plan is annual and that fees may be charged (Image: Reproduction / Adobe)

Just below the box with the options, there is a very small warning: “Cancel before [14 dias depois da assinatura] to receive a full refund and avoid incurring fees.”

Here’s the difference: in the monthly plan, you pay for that month and can cancel the next, without commitment; in the annual plan, if you decide to cancel, there is a “fee charge”.

And what fees are these? The answer is in Adobe’s “Subscription and Cancellation Terms” document:

If you cancel after 14 days, you will be charged a single installment of 50% of your remaining contractual obligations and service will continue until the end of the month’s billing period.

That is: used two months and decided to cancel? You will have to pay 50% of the remaining ten months at once. This gives five monthly installments in a single installment.

wanted by technoblogAdobe did not submit a position until the publication of this story.

Practices can be considered abusive

O technoblog spoke with experts in consumer law. They believe that Adobe can sell its products that way, with annual packages cheaper than monthly and a penalty in case of cancellation – but this needs to be made clear to the customer.

For Cinthya Imano Vicente Ribeiro, consumer lawyer from Almeida Prado & Hofmann Advogados Associados, the information would need to be more exposed, so that the consumer could understand from the beginning. “I need to take a look and understand what’s there,” she says.

She considers that including a “from” on the product selection page, for example, would be enough to avoid misunderstandings. Thus, the client would know that that is the minimum value, given some conditions.

The understanding is shared by Marcos Poliszezuk, founding partner of Poliszezuk Advogados. “The Consumer Defense Code provides for the duty of every consumer relationship to provide correct information to the consumer”, he observes.

He explains that there are two moments during the sale of a service: the pre-contractual and the contractual. In the pre-contractual, there is the information that precedes the purchase of a product or service – think about packaging or advertisements, for example. The contractual one is the moment when the purchase is made.

The lawyer considers that companies should take every care to inform the client at these two moments. If the company does not inform the correct value of the product, even in the pre-contractual phase, it is inducing the consumer to error and infringing the consumer law, and may be sued in court by anyone who feels wronged.

Ribeiro also believes that the fees charged in case of cancellation should also be on the page, not just in the terms of the contract.

Although the Consumer Protection Code does not stipulate limits for fines, the lawyer comments that the 50% fee and the collection of the amount in a single installment are usually considered abusive in the courts. “If I can pay in installments, why does the fine have to be in cash?”, she asks her.