After all, how often should we shower? – Wellness

Several celebrities have already admitted that no find it necessary to wash their bodies every day. This is the case of actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who stated it during an episode of the podcast Armchair Expert by Dax Shephard.

Second Sophie Shotter, specialist in aesthetic medicine and founder of Illuminate Skin and Wellness Clinics, the shower routine It varies from person to personas he explained in an interview with the British edition of the magazine Glam. “If you exercise a lot, sweat more naturally or the weather is very hot, you may want to shower every day, but if not, every couple of days is enough, with washing in particular areas that require more attention.”













In this case, we refer to the armpits and groinwhich contain more sweat glands – responsible for the production of sweat – in order to prevent the proliferation of bacteria and insectssuch as lice, or even possible infectionswhich happens if we go too long without showering, not to mention unpleasant body odor.

However, washing the body too often it can also be harmful, counters Shotter. “Hot water can dry out the skin and too many products with aggressive formulas soap base can irritate it”, compromising the skin barrier. “Overwashing” can even harm the microbiome of the skin – an ecosystem where several microorganisms are present that protect the largest organ of the human body – and compromise the immune system.













After all, how often should we shower? Interestingly, there is no specific number. It is best to wash your body when necessary, especially after a workout or a hot day, without forgetting to rinse your private parts regularly.