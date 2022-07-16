After Willian Arão, Fenerbahce targets another Flamengo player

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Willian Arão left Flamengo to defend Turkey’s Fenerbahce and now, Jorge Jesus’ club has another target in the ball market. According to the Turkish website Sabah Sports, Mister would have his eye on another player from Gávea.

The name of the time would be defender Rodrigo Caio, who is seen as a key player to replace defender Kim Min-Jae, transferred to Rennes from France. The Brazilian athlete’s contract is valid until the end of 2023 and the Carioca Rubro-Negro has not yet proposed a renewal of the agreement.

Suffering from injuries this year, Caio is sidelined for a knee meniscus problem. The transaction between Flamengo and Fenerbahce would cost around 5 million euros.

Flamengo at the Ball Market

Last Thursday, journalist Jorge Nicola spoke about Flamengo’s moves in the market and addressed the club’s interest in Ferreira, a Grêmio striker. The difference between the carioca’s offer and the gaucho’s request has been weighing on the negotiations.

“Flamengo recently got in touch again with the leaders of Grêmio to try to negotiate for the same figures, of eight million euros, however, Grêmio was emphatic in refusing and asked for 12 million euros to release the player to Brazilian clubs. Flamengo considered the value very high and, by these figures, a very high value to invest at the moment”, guaranteed Jorge Nicola.

Grêmio renewed its contract with the player and offered a salary increase, which would impact the termination penalty for teams operating in Brazil and abroad.