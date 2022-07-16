Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising Could not load ad

This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:

Monday

Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful

Original title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Country of origin: australian, american

Year of manufacture: 2005

Director: John Pasquin

Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano

Class: police comedy

Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she is reassigned, but returns to active duty to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.

Tuesday

The little Prince

Original title: The Little Prince

Country of origin: French

Year of manufacture: 2015

Director: Mark Osborne

Cast: Several

Class: Adventure

A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.

Wednesday

The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins

Original title: The Great Gilly Hopkins

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2015

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Bill Cobbs; Glenn Close; Julia Stiles; Kathy Bates; Octavia Spencer; Sophie Nélisse

Class: Drama, family

Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s birth mother.

Thursday

The new Cinderella

Original title: The Cinderella Story

Country of origin: American/Canadian

Year of manufacture: 2004

Director: Mark Rosman

Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, ReginaKing, Julie Gonzalo

Class: comedy, romance

Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming online, who is the most popular boy in school.

Friday

river 2

Original title: river 2

Country of origin: American

Year of manufacture: 2014

Director: Carlos Saldanha

Cast: Several

Class: Comedy

Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Their owners find the feather of a hyacinth macaw, which could mean that Blu and his family are not the last of the species.

