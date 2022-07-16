Afternoon Session – Find out which films TV Globo is showing this week

Advertising
Could not load ad
This week, from Monday to Friday, at 3 pm, in the Afternoon sessionTV Globo shows the films:
Monday
Miss Congeniality 2 – Armed and Powerful
Original title: Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Country of origin: australian, american
Year of manufacture: 2005
Director: John Pasquin
Cast: Sandra Bullock; Ernie Hudson; Regina King; Enrique Murciano
Class: police comedy
Continues after advertising
Could not load ad
Police officer Gracie Hart becomes a celebrity. Because of this, she is reassigned, but returns to active duty to help her friends. She has the help of her new partner.
Tuesday
The little Prince
Original title: The Little Prince
Country of origin: French
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: Mark Osborne
Cast: Several
Class: Adventure
A girl has just moved and befriends her neighbor, an old man who tells her the story of a little prince who lives on an asteroid with his rose.
Wednesday
The Fabulous Gilly Hopkins
Original title: The Great Gilly Hopkins
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2015
Director: Stephen Herek
Cast: Bill Cobbs; Glenn Close; Julia Stiles; Kathy Bates; Octavia Spencer; Sophie Nélisse
Class: Drama, family
Gilly Hopkins, a 12-year-old girl, lives in and out of foster homes. She meets Maime Trotter and they set up to find Gilly’s birth mother.
Thursday
The new Cinderella
Original title: The Cinderella Story
Country of origin: American/Canadian
Year of manufacture: 2004
Director: Mark Rosman
Cast: Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Dan Byrd, ReginaKing, Julie Gonzalo
Class: comedy, romance
Sam is mistreated by her stepmother and dreams of studying at Princeton. She meets her Prince Charming online, who is the most popular boy in school.
Friday
river 2
Original title: river 2
Country of origin: American
Year of manufacture: 2014
Director: Carlos Saldanha
Cast: Several
Class: Comedy
Blu lives with Jade and her puppies. Their owners find the feather of a hyacinth macaw, which could mean that Blu and his family are not the last of the species.
Check out other movies that will be showing during the week on TV
Advertising
Could not load ad