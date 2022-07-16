Alison dos Santos starts the search for the unprecedented world title | athletics

Brazil’s main hope in the Oregon Athletics World Cup, Alison dos Santos, aka Piu, starts the 400m hurdles this Saturday in the United States. It is from 17:20 that the eliminatory stage of the competition takes place, in which the São Paulo specialist is an expert. If it passes, the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics returns to compete in the semifinals on Sunday at 22:03. The final will be on Tuesday at 23:50.

1 of 3 Alison dos Santos vibrates with bronze at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images Alison dos Santos vibrates with bronze at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Sportv2 broadcasts all the World Cup events live. The narration is by Luiz Carlos Jr. and Vinicius Rodrigues, with comments by Arnaldo Oliveira, Fabiana Murer, Edson Luciano and Claudinei Quirino.

Alison arrives for the competition with a perfect performance in 2022. So far, the Brazilian has played five races in the current season and won all of them, the last four being valid for the Diamond League.

Owner of the best time in the world in the year – 46.80 -, Piu has as main opponents the Olympic champion Karsten Warholm, from Norway, and Rai Benjamin, from the USA. The Norwegian comes from an injury to the posterior thigh muscle, which increases the expectation of a Brazilian medal, which could even be gold.

However, Alison remembers that Warholm was the only athlete capable of running the 400m hurdles under 46s in the entire history of track and field. The feat was achieved with the world record of 45.94 seconds set in the final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

– This year I met a British athlete during my preparation in Chula Vista and he challenged me not to miss any races in 2022. So far I haven’t lost. So we are on this path, of not losing. If to be world champion I need to do 45s, then I’ll try to do it. That’s the intention, that’s the way – said Alison in an interview with the podcast Rumo ao Pódio.

Alison has been in the United States since winning the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League at the end of June. As in the previous four seasons, he is undergoing a training period in Chula Vista, California, accompanied by his coach Felipe de Siqueira.

– We chose Chula Vista for its practicality and quality. We’ve been coming here since 2019 and it’s a spectacular place, a wonderful training center, quality track, gym, cafeteria… Here you just eat, train and sleep. Not to mention that great athletes train here. The climate is also very good, the concentration is different – explained the athlete.

2 of 3 Brazilian has the Norwegian Karsten Warholm as his biggest rival — Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters Brazilian has the Norwegian Karsten Warholm as his biggest rival – Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

According to Alison, he and his coach invested a lot in training the first 200m of the race, a weak point for the São Paulo rider. The idea is to minimize this deficiency to come first in Oregon.

– My strength in the race is the final, the 200m. That’s where I’m going to stand out compared to everyone else. But to be competitive, we have to go faster, move the start of the race. In theory, I’m slower than the other two athletes who are ahead of me today, but we invested a lot in this to be less slow at the beginning and get to my strong point. Because if they let them pass too much in front of me, it will be difficult even if I do my best 200m – he stressed.

On the expectation of winning his first medal at the World Athletics Championships, Alison stressed that experience in major competitions can help him at the height of his recently completed 22 years – he competed in the Doha World Cup in 2019 and finished seventh.

3 of 3 Alison dos Santos won all the races she played in 2022 — Photo: Soobum Im/Getty Images Alison dos Santos won all the races she played in 2022 — Photo: Soobum Im/Getty Images