Amanda Lemos is favorite against Michelle Waterson at UFC Long Island

On the afternoon of this Saturday (16), from 12:00h (Brasília time), the UFC Long Island. Brian Ortega x Yair Rodriguez is the main duel of the event. Amanda Lemos represents Brazil in the co-main struggle against Michelle Waterson. And, depending on the bookmakers, the Tupiniquim representative must leave the octagon with her arm raised.

How to bet on UFC Long Island?

To get started, go to Shark Odds, choose a bookmaker and register. After making an amount, you can start.

(R$3.80) Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos (R$1.27)

In light weight, Pará Amanda Lemos, also known as Amandinha, is a good bet option. Appointed as the favorite, the Brazilian earns R$ 1.27 in case of victory. She has a record of 11 wins, two losses and a draw. The South American athlete seeks recovery, as she comes from the setback suffered by Jessica Andrade in April this year.

The knockout is one of Amanda’s strengths. Of all the victories won so far, in seven she has knocked out her opponents. If you repeat the feat, the return will be R$ 3.40 to 1, according to the Shark Odds.

On the other hand, the North American Michelle Waterson, with 18 wins and nine losses. The grinfa is another example of a fighter who lives in a lot of lose and win. In May of last year, Michelle lost to Marina Rodriguez. This weekend will be the first clash against Amanda Lemos.

(R$ 1.58) Brian Ortega x Yair Rodriguez (R$ 2.87)

the american Brian Ortega is seen by bookmakers as a favorite to win the duel, paying BRL 1.58 for every BRL 1.00 invested by you. Ortega has a record of 15 wins and two losses. Only he comes from the reverse to Alexander Volkanovski, in September of last year. The favorite’s moment is one of instability, living a lose and win.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Yair Rodriguez comes strong to win the positive result. The guy also has a very good record: 13 wins and three losses. Like Ortega, Yair also lost in his last performance. This setback was in November 2021, for Max Holloway.

guesses: victories of Brian Ortega (R$ 1.58) and Amanda Lemos (R$ 1.27).

Check out UFC Long Island fights and odds:

Saturday (July 16th)

MAIN CARD

From 15:00, Brasilia time

Featherweight: (R$ 1.58) Brian Ortega x Yair Rodriguez (R$2.37)

Straw weight: (R$ 1.27) Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos (BRL 3.80)

Welterweight: (R$ 2.28) Li Jingliang x Muslim Salikhov (BRL 1.60)

Flyweight: (R$ 3.15) Matt Schnell x Su Mudaerji (R$ 1.37)

Featherweight: (R$ 1.52) Shane Burgos x Charles Jourdain (BRL 2.55)

Flyweight: (R$ 2.41) Lauren Murphy x Miesha Tate (BRL 1.56)

PRELIMINARY CARD

From 12:00 pm Brasilia time

Average weight: (R$ 1.37) Puna Soriano x Dalcha Lungiambula (BRL 3.10)

Bantamweight: (R$2.40) Ricky Simón x Jack Shore (R$1.58)

Featherweight: (R$ 2.45) Herbert Burns x Bill Algeo (R$ 1.57)

Light heavyweight: (R$ 1.70) Dustin Jacoby x From Un Jung (BRL 2.13)

Average weight: (R$ 1.69) Dwight Grant x Dustin Stoltzfus (R$2.30)

Strawweight: (R$ 2.15) Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote (R$ 1.71)