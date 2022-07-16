Amber Heard will be replaced in ‘Aquaman’ sequel

  • Amber Heard will be replaced by another actress in the sequel to ‘Aquaman’
  • New Actress Would Play Mera in ‘Aquaman 2’ and Any Future DC Film
  • The decision came after Warner did a test screening for a select audience.

Amber Heard will be replaced by another actress in DC movies

Amber Heard — who was ordered to pay $15 million in damages to Johnny Depp after losing in a lawsuit -, Besides having all scenes removed from Aquaman 2will have the role of Mera replaced in the film.

“Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of Amber Heard after testing the film. They will be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” a source told Just Jared.

In addition, the actress who will replace Heard would play Mera in Aquaman 2 and any future DC movies.

According to the site, the decision came after Warner did a test screening for a selected audience. The film’s changes will be ahead of its release, scheduled for March 2023.

It is worth remembering that, with Johnny Depp’s victory in the trial, Amber suffered a violent campaign to be removed from the sequence of Aquaman. The petition had been going on for several weeks, but intensified with the court’s outcome.


