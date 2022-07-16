Anatel grants approval to Anker’s 3-in-1 wireless charger

Known for its high power chargers, Anker has now had a new product approved by Anatel. The agency has certified the company’s 3-in-1 wireless charger, which has the A2579 model version. With the process carried out, the product is now released to be launched in Brazil at any time. According to the document, the approval – at Positivo’s request – would have taken place on July 8, 2022, as you can see in the screenshot below.

From the images in the file, you can see that the charger is formed by a base with a support on the left side, to keep the cell phone upright during the induction process, with a power that varies between 5W and 15W. The other surface on the right is for a second device, in case you want to place a compatible accessory to fill the battery at the same time, for example. However, this part only reaches 5W. It is still possible to put an external accessory in the form of a ring, aimed at charging smart watches – so it is considered a 3 in 1.

It is worth noting that charging is not possible if the phone has a case with an iron or magnetic plate, in addition to thicker covers, with a thickness of more than 5 millimeters. So far, Anker has not yet confirmed when the new wireless charger will be launched in Brazil. In the international market, it can be found at a cost of US$ 49.99 (~R$ 270). So, would you buy a unit of this 3 in 1 wireless charger from Anker? Share with us your opinion!

