Anker 3-in-1 wireless charger is approved for sales in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

The Brazilian market should receive another wireless charger from anker coming soon. Last week, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved an accessory that allows charging up to three devices in a single station. With the certification, the gadget can now be officially sold in Brazil.

Anatel approves Anker’s three-in-one wireless charger for sale in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Amazon)

The accessory in question is identified by the model A2579. According to Anatel’s documentation, the device manufactured by Anker was approved on July 8, 2022 at Positivo’s request. The technical compliance certificate indicates two manufacturing units, located in China and Vietnam.

The files give other details about the device. In the photos, you can see a stand, which keeps the smartphone upright while being charged by induction. To the side, the base still houses another coil for recharging accessories, such as the wireless headphones case.

According to the device manual, the powers vary. In wireless support, it is possible to charge the cell phone battery between 5 watts and 15 watts. The base supports up to 5 watts.

Photos of Anker’s wireless charger at Anatel (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Anker wireless charger has space for watches

Users can still attach the charger to the watch. This is because the base offers an item to attach the accessory in a kind of ring and then connect the USB type A cable to a connector on the bottom. Thus, it is possible to charge up to three devices in one place.

The product manual provides further explanations on its operation. According to the document, to recharge, the cell phone cannot have a cover with a magnetic or iron plate, a popsocket and a very thick cover (more than 5 mm). The guide also states that wireless charging versus wired charging is slower due to technology limitations.

There is still no forecast for the launch of the Anker charger in Brazil. However, the accessory is on sale on Amazon in the United States for $49.99. The value is equivalent to about R$ 270 in direct conversion.