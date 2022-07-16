Anson Mount, Sam Raimi and Others Talk Behind the Scenes of the Illuminatti’s “Multiverse of Madness” ~ Marvel Universe 616

The Illuminatti reunion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was something that certainly brought theaters down. The curious thing, however, is that the actors were not all together on the same day there. According to Ason Mount, none of the Illuminati members were in the same room during filming. Because of scheduling conflicts, they all had to be shot separately and joined together by the film’s expansive visual effects department.

“No, he really wasn’t there! [Risos] He was filming Picard,” the Strange New Worlds star recently told Esquire about Patrick Stewart’s resurgence at Marvel. “That was a very interesting shoot because my role came up in the reshoots. As you can imagine, several of the actors were quite busy. Patrick wasn’t there. Chiwetel [Ejiofor] was not there. Krasinski’s contract wasn’t even done. He was not there. We had actors playing these roles, knowing they were going to replace their scenes or transplant faces. I’ve never done anything like that, and I was in disbelief at how well they fit together.”

During the Marvel Studios Assembled documentary for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, producer Richie Palmer hinted that the MCU may one day introduce its own Earth-616 Illuminati.

“The Illuminati is a group we’ve wanted to introduce into our movies for years. They are a secret organization that works behind the scenes. They do things that other groups, like the Avengers, wouldn’t be too happy about… Doing that in an alternate universe in the Multiverse was a really exciting thing because we know a version of that group in this other universe, and then we can still see an Illuminati from the our main MCU one day, which is also very exciting.”

Director Sam Raimi said, “When Marvel first wrote about the Illuminati, they had their characters. Doctor Doom was among them, Doctor Strange, many different characters. But we had to make a selection.” For him, one of the selection criteria was the desire of the fans: “So, we took into account what the fans wanted to see. We wanted fans to say, ‘Oh, that’s cool!’ I mean, that was really our goal. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted. Just not quite what they expected.”

As for Comicbookmovie, costume designer Graham Churchyard confirmed that the last members of the Illuminatti to be decided were Black Lightning (Anson Mount) and Reed Richards (John Krasinski):

“Yes, I’m sorry about [supervisor de efeitos visuais da Marvel] Janek Sirrs that he had to make do with those at the last moment. We had other character designs, and so we didn’t have anyone cast and had travel limitations,” said Graham Churchyard. “When we were filming the Illuminati in London, actors like Sir Patrick couldn’t come to London because of travel. Richie Palmer and everyone else had a big wish list of who would be in the Illuminati. By the time these two characters were decided, it was too late to do anything locally in Los Angeles. Just too late and too close.”

Churchyard added that not all Illuminati members donned a VFX costume. When it comes to Lashana Lynch’s multiversal Captain Marvel, this was a real design:

“Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel… we built this entirely from scratch. We started with a 3D scan in a photogrammetry booth, and then we worked out a shape of the person and started building the suit on top of that and sculpting things on a computer.” , continued the designer. “We then printed it, molded it, and then we got to the point where we say, ‘Let’s bring the actor in for a fit,’ and we tweak until we get something like this. I was really happy with Lashana’s work. The fit and performance, and she was able to fight. All I’m saying is a lot has been cut and it’s a very quick ending for the Illuminati. We shot a lot more, but maybe it’s on Blu-Ray.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



