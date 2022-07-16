Apple lawyer hired to stop fraud arrested for fraud

Lawyer hired by Apple to stop insider trading crime (Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Lawyer hired by Apple to prevent the crime of insider trading;

On occasions he warned employees of sales bans, only to carry them out afterwards;

Gene Levoff faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

An Apple lawyer hired to prevent the company’s executives from trading shares on insider information, a crime known as insider trading, has pleaded guilty to having abused the information to trade in the company’s stock. That is, he committed the crime he was supposed to prevent. The information is from the US Department of Justice.

The agency said attorney Gene Levoff, a former corporate secretary and director of corporate law, “admitted to being involved in a five-year insider trading scheme.” face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, plus a $5 million fine.

According to the lawsuit, the lawyer took advantage of non-public information about Apple obtained through his position as co-chair of the Apple Disclosure Committee to trade the company’s stock between February 2011 and April 2016, managing to profit about $227,000 in some transactions, and avoiding losses of US$ 377 thousand.

“Levoff extracted these materials for inside information about Apple to guide their decisions to buy and sell Apple stock ahead of their earnings announcements. When Apple posted strong revenue and net income in a given financial quarter, it bought large amounts of stock, which it then sold at a profit once the market reacted to the news,” the Justice Department said in its statement. “When there was lower-than-expected revenue and net income, Levoff sold large amounts of Apple stock, avoiding significant losses.”

The lawyer also ignored restrictions on “blackout periods”, periods when people with non-public information are prohibited from engaging in negotiations, and made numerous purchases and sales without company authorization.

“On several occasions, Levoff executed trades within a lockdown period after notifying other subject individuals that they were prohibited from buying or selling Apple stock until the lockout period ended.”