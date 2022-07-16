Approved by Jorge Jesus, Nino enters Fenerbahçe’s crosshairs; Fluminense awaits proposal

Knowing that you will need to sell players to balance the coffers, the Fluminense is eyeing the transfer window that opens next Monday. One name at the time could be defender Nino. Approved by Jorge Jesus, the player was targeted by Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, who contacted the athlete’s representatives. The information was initially given by journalist Venê Casagrande.

Flu, however, has not yet received any official proposal for the player. In June of last year, Nino renewed the contract with the club until the end of 2024. At the beginning of 2022, the defender came very close to being negotiated with Tigres, from Mexico, in a very good financial proposal for him. The accepted values ​​were US$ 5 million (R$ 28.3 million at the time), but the business stalled with Criciúma, owner of the other 40% of it.

At Fluminense since 2019, Nino has already played 165 games for the team, in addition to scoring eight goals. Summoned and champion in the Olympic Games with the Brazilian National Team, the player expected to receive proposals from outside the country after returning from Tokyo, but ended up only having the one from Tigres.

Due to the delicate financial situation, Fluminense knows that it will need to sell a player in this window. The names of the moment are Nino and Matheus Martins, also very popular in the market.