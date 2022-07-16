Are you leaving? Hired in March, Santos will loan player to Serie A competitor

Santos returns to the field this Saturday, 16, to face Avaí, away from home, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. It will be another match in which the club will be led by Marcelo Fernandes, who took over on an interim basis after the resignation of Fabián Bustos.

In addition to the change of coach, the alvinegro from the beach is making a reformulation in the squad in this transfer window. According to GE, Santos will loan Willian Maranhão to Atlético-GO until the end of the year.

The midfielder arrived at Peixe in March 2022, after terminating with Bahia. But, from the beginning, he was harshly criticized by the Santos fans, who did not like to see the player on the field.

maranhão ends his time at Peixe with only nine games played. The contract with Santos runs until 2024.

Return to Atletico GO

Willian Maranhão returns to Atlético-GO, a team that had a good time between 2020 and 2021. According to the GEthe midfielder has already been released by Santos and this Saturday he will go to Goiânia to take exams and sign the contract.