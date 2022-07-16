Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, 1st gaming notebook with new Intel Core i7, arrives in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

THE Asus started sales of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 in Brazil this Thursday (14). First gaming notebook with the processor 12th Gen Intel Core i7the notebook has a 16-inch screen and video card Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. The computer still has an improved cooling system and comes standard with Windows 11.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 arrives in Brazil with 12th generation Intel Core i7 (Image: Disclosure/Asus)

The release encompasses high-end specifications to run the heaviest titles without difficulties. Starting with the Intel Core i7-12700H, the 16 GB RAM (DDR5), which can reach 40 GB, and the 512 GB SSD. In addition, the computer features the 6 GB GeForce RTX 3060 (GDDR6) card, which promises to reach 1,475 MHz at 120 watts.

All this firepower is combined with the Intelligent Cooling system. According to the manufacturer, the solution aims to reduce the temperature of the computer to offer maximum performance with the help of the following components: Liquid Metal by Thermal Grizzly in the CPU, four ventilation outlets, anti-dust system and Arc Flow Fans.

The notebook also has a 90 Wh battery. According to Asus, the fast charging technology allows you to restore 50% of the charge in 30 minutes. The computer still has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and comes with Windows 11 Home.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has color backlit keyboard (Image: Handout)

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 has 165 Hz display

The list of highlights continues on the 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution (1920 x 1200) and 16:10 aspect ratio, which covers 94% of the notebook’s body. For gamers, the panel has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response rate of 3 ms. The monitor still meets 100% of the sRGB color school and 75.35% of the Adobe gamut.

All these attributes are inside a body that follows the gamer aesthetic, but with a more sober look in black. In addition, the computer offers a 720p webcam and a keyboard backlit with colored lights. The audio system consists of two 2W tweeters and two 2W dual-force woofers.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is now on sale in Brazil (Image: Disclosure)

Check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 ports list:

headphone jack (3.5 mm);

HDMI 2.0b port;

two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports;

one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (PD and DisplayPort);

one Thunderbolt 4 port (PD and DisplayPort);

input for network cable (RJ45).

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 15,999.