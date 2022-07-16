Athletico and Inter do not start from scratch and lose chance to become leaders

Athletico-PR and Inter tried, but there was no winner in today’s game (16), in Curitiba, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The score of 0 to 0 persisted even with two balls on the post in favor of the gaucho team and Terans goal, annulled by a deflection with the hand. The consequence of a tie is a wasted chance: taking the temporary lead.

Internacional and Athletico could sleep in the lead and keep an eye on the games of Corinthians and Palmeiras. It didn’t.

Athletico reaches 28 points, one less than Inter. Corinthians also have 29, but they play Ceará today, in Fortaleza. Palmeiras enters the field on Monday, against Cuiabá, and can shoot at the wing with the chance to hit 33 points.

Inter follows in third in the table and Athletico comes close behind, in fourth. But both can be overtaken, throughout the round, by Atlético-MG and Fluminense.

In the next round, Athletico receives Atlético-GO and Inter faces São Paulo, in Porto Alegre. Both games will be on Wednesday (20).

Who did well: Carlos de Pena

Uruguayan distributed the game, finished with danger and hit the post in the first half. In the final step, he even tried headfirst

Who let it down: David Terans

A key player in Felipão’s team, he played a game with many ups and downs. In the second half, he clearly used his hand to deflect the ball and score a goal. He didn’t even celebrate and nodded when refereeing was saved by VAR-which caught the irregularity.

Long ball and open play

The two teams exchanged few passes and bet on the same method to advance meters and meters on the field: long throws. In goal kick, from the wings, defenders or defensive midfielders. Both Athletico and Inter used the long ball to speed up the trip to attack. Result? An open, frank game.

Inter hits the post twice

Inter managed to better fit the strategy in the first half. Pedro Henrique hit the left post and later it was Carlos de Pena who stopped in goal. In addition to the aim and the long ball, the colorado performance had another mark: a corner. Before the break, there were five corners, beating the team’s average of corners in the championship in just 45 minutes.

Athletico tests Daniel

The Hurricane created two good chances with a long ball and help from the colorada defense. In the first bid, Vitão missed. In the second, the entire defense wavered and Athletico lacked precision to score. Erick kicked over Daniel, right inside the box. Before the real chance to score, the home team tested the colorado goalkeeper in long shots.

Terans scores with his hand

In the second half, Athletico cornered Inter and started hammering in search of the goal. At 15, the net swung after Abner’s cross and Terans’ conclusion. But shirt 20 scored with the help of his hand, used to deflect the ball. Inter protested at the time and VAR confirmed the irregularity.

Emotion until the last second

In stoppage time, Inter had one more chance. Johnny entered the area after faltering from Athletico’s defense and kicking at close range. Bento defended in two halves. There was even discussion among the Hurricane players because of the bid.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 0 X 0 INTERNATIONAL

Date and time: July 16, 2022 (Saturday), at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

Location: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Marcelo Van Gasse (SP) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Pedrinho (CAP); Carlos de Pena, Kaique Rocha (INT)

ATHLETICO-PR: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández, Abner; Hugo Moura and Eric; Canobio (Vitor Roque), Terans (Rômulo) and Cuello (Pedrinho); Pablo (Vitor Bueno)

Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Heitor, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Moisés; Gabriel, Carlos de Pena (Caio Vidal), Edenilson (Lucas Ramos), Pedro Henrique (David) and Mauricio (Johnny); German (Wesley Moraes)

Coach: Mano Menezes