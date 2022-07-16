Atlético-MG: Turco has almost 70% of success, but the attitude of the Galo team is the target of pressure | athletic-mg

There are 43 games ahead of Atlético-MG, with 26 wins, 12 draws and only five defeats. A use of 69.7%. The team is in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and is two points behind the leader of the Brasileirão. Looking only at the mathematics of Turco’s work at Galo, there is no reason for such pressure that the coach lives in the position. However, the performance on the field raises questions, especially from fans. Internment, the board met and decided to keep the Argentine in office .

Of the five defeats in the season, the most painful happened last Wednesday, for Flamengo. The result led the Minas Gerais team to be eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, competition in which it is the current champion. The other four defeats are: Tolima, for Libertadores, Fluminense and América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship, and URT, for Mineiro.

A negative result against Flamengo, also one of the favorites to win the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã, can be treated naturally. However, the apathetic way in which the Rooster presented himself lit the warning signal. The Minas Gerais team did not threaten its rival in more than 90 minutes.

After the victorious and historic campaign of 2021, with Cuca in charge and the conquests of the titles of the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro, the demand from the fans also increased. This has had a direct impact on Turco’s work. Goalkeeper Everson was asked why the coach received so much criticism despite the favorable numbers.

“Sometimes, it’s even difficult to understand. We were eliminated in a round of 16 by a great team, the confrontation had two favorites for this title. We have five defeats, a lot comes from outside to inside.” (Everson)

– Very high pressure on the teacher’s work. It is up to us to assume this responsibility together with him, so that the weight and criticism are less, to give him this support on the field, with a positive result and, thus, soften this storm that has passed through here – said Everson.

The situation of coach Antônio Mohamed was on the agenda at Atlético in a regular meeting of the board. As with all the important decisions of the club, the topic is discussed by the collegiate formed by directors and by the “patrons” (Ricardo Guimarães, Rubens Menin, Rafael Menin, Renato Salvador). According to football director Rodrigo Caetano, it was unanimously decided to keep the coach.

This Sunday, Galo will face Botafogo at 6 pm, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.