Atltico gets release to anticipate Pedrinho’s registration

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Striker Pedrinho during Atltico training in Cidade do Galo

Atltico obtained the release to anticipate the registration of striker Pedrinho, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, until June 2023. The white-white club will be able to register the 24-year-old athlete next Monday (18), when the international contracts in Brazil. Initially, as he was assigned by a Ukrainian club, Pedrinho could only be registered by the Atletico directorate from August 1st. This was the deadline set by FIFA for the registration of players whose contracts with Ukrainian teams were suspended as a result of the war.

If registered by Atltico only on August 1, Pedrinho would be left out of the matches against Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The duels are scheduled for the 3rd and 10th of next month, but registration for the continental tournament closes on July 30th.

With the action behind the scenes, Atltico signed Pedrinho on July 18. On that date, also mention the other three reinforcements that played abroad: defender Jemerson and forwards Alan Kardec and Pavn.

The quartet will be able to perform from July 19, the day after registration. Galo’s first match after that date will be on the 21st. The alvinegra team will visit Cuiab, at Arena Pantanal, starting at 7 pm, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.