Atltico goes to Assuno to try to recognize Conmebol as South American

photo: Archive/Estado de Minas With this squad, Atltico won the 1992 Conmebol Cup

Atltico’s board of directors will be at the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), in Asunción, next Tuesday (19) to try to have the Conmebol Cup titles recognized as South American. Galo was twice champion of the extinct competition, in 1992 and 1997, and count on the president Srgio Coelho and the vice president José Murilo Procpio in Paraguay. The information was published by the ge and confirmed by the supersports.

The Minas Gerais team is the only two-time champion of the competition that preceded the creation of the Sudamericana. The Conmebol Cup was played between 1992 and 1999. In addition to Galo, Botafogo, Lans, Rosrio Central, Santos, So Paulo and Talleres won the tournament. In 2002, after two years without the Conmebol Cup, the Sudamericana was created.

In 1992, Atltico won the first continental title in a final played against Olimpia, from Paraguay, in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Then, in 1997, he defeated Lans, from Argentina, in the decision.

The alvinegro club won an international cup again in 2013, with the Copa Libertadores also over Olimpia. In 2014, he won the Recopa Sudamericana against Lans.

This season, Atltico is looking for a fifth continental title. The Minas Gerais team is alive in the Copa Libertadores da América and faces Palmeiras, on August 3rd and 10th, for the quarterfinals of the most important tournament on the continent.