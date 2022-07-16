Atltico publishes list of related teams for the game with Botafogo; check out

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Nacho Fernndez should start among the starters Atltico released the list of related players for the game against Botafogo, which will be held this Sunday (17), at 6 pm, at Engenho, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Antonio Mohamed has the main squad practically ready for the game. The only absence is left-back Dod, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

Turco must change the Atlético team. The trend of changes in relation to the team that lost to the Flamengolast Wednesday, and ended up eliminated from the Copa do Brasil.

The main changes must occur in the attack. Keno and Vargas, reserves against Rubro-Negro, can resume their place in the starting lineup in the places of Ademir and Zaracho.

On the right side, Mariano, who has been saved more often due to physical issues, can start on the bench for Guga’s entry. Who can also leave the bench and start the game Otvio.

O athletic must enter the field with: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Otvio) and Nacho; Ademir (Vargas), Zaracho (Keno) and Hulk.

See related list

goalkeepers: Everson, Raphael;

Right sides: Guga, Mariano;

Defenders: Junior Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva, Rver;

Left side: William Arana;

steering wheels: Allan, Caleb, Neto, Jair, Otvio;

Socks: Zaracho, Nacho Fernndez, Rubens;

Attackers: Ademir, Fbio Gomes, Hulk, Keno, Sasha and Vargas.