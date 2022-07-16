Audio status? WhatsApp prepares INNOVATIVE function

O Whatsapp is known for his voicemails. While many people prefer to communicate this way, other users hate receiving audio from contacts, especially when they are quite long. And a new feature in development promises to elevate this aspect of the messenger.

This is the function to make voice recordings on the WhatsApp status. The novelty, which was announced this Wednesday, 13, on the WabetaInfo portal, promises to innovate in Meta’s tool for publishing temporary texts, photos and videos.

Audio on WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp Beta users found traces of the new feature in version 2.22.16 for Android devices. In the image released by the news portal, it is possible to notice the icon of a microphone among the options to create a new publication. The novelty can be seen in the Status tab.

Here’s a screenshot that shows the new tool in action:

According to the website, the function is aimed at recording audio for the WhatsApp feature. Therefore, if the rumors come true, users will be able to send a “voice status” to their contacts. As with Instagram and Facebook, only texts, images and videos are allowed in these types of publications.

It is important to note that the feature is not yet available to users and is not expected to be released in the official messenger. For now, it is only in the testing phase.