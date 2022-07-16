Avaí vs Santos: see probable lineups

In this Saturday, Hawaii and saints will face each other for the 17th round of the Brazilian championship. The game will be played at Ressacada, in Florianópolis, at 7 pm (Brasilia time).

Peixe has a series of absences for the match. In defense, Maicon was diagnosed with a left calf injury and, with that, the team has only Luiz Felipe, Bauermann and Alex Nascimento with options, as Kaiky and Emiliano Velázquez left the club.

In addition, Lucas Pires is undergoing treatment with Santos’ physiotherapy. The left-back is recovering from a partial tear to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

In midfield, Sandry is out with a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh, while Rodrigo Fernández felt discomfort in the same region and will not even travel to Florianópolis. On the other hand, Zanocelo, who did not go to the field against Corinthians because he was suspended, is again an option.

Currently, Santos is in eighth place in the table, with 22 points, four ahead of the relegation zone and six behind the G4. The 16th place at the moment is precisely Avaí, with 18.

In the previous round, Peixe beat Atlético-GO 1-0, in Vila Belmiro. Leão da Ilha, in turn, ended up being thrashed by Red Bull Bragantino by 4-0, at Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista.

DATASHEET

AVAI X SANTOS

Place: Hangover, in Florianópolis (SC)

Date: July 16, 2022, Saturday

Time: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA-MG) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (RJ)

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Arthur Chaves, Rafael Vaz and Bruno Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva, Eduardo and Jean Pyerre; William Pottker and Bissoli.

Technician: Eduardo Baroca

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Zanocelo and Camacho; Ângelo, Léo Baptistão and Lucas Braga; Marcos Leonardo.

Technician: Marcelo Fernandes (interim)

