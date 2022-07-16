Balbuena arrives in São Paulo and exposes the backstage of the deal with Corinthians: “I didn’t speak to anyone”

Even without scoring goals, Corinthians went through a complicated sequence in the season with positive results. In recent weeks, he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, after passing through Boca Juniors, from Argentina, beat Flamengo in the Brazilian Championship and eliminated Santos, last Wednesday (13), to reach the stage. quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

This is due to the defensive work of the team led by Vítor Pereira. Amid the good moment of the sector, the defense of the alvinegro paulista is close to confirming another reinforcement. After losing the young João Victor, who left the club to go to Benfica, from Portugal, and having Bruno Méndez, who returned from loan with Internacional, return, Timão hopes to close with Fabián Balbuena.

The Paraguayan defender landed in São Paulo on the afternoon of this Friday (15) to undergo medical examinations and sign his return to Corinthians. He was released from Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, and will be on loan for a year at the alvinegra team, where he was Brazilian champion in 2017 and two-time champion of São Paulo (2017 and 2018). For the first time, Balbuena spoke about the return and exposed behind the scenes.

The defender said that he always feels at home at Corinthians and commented on the decision to return to Parque São Jorge. “I have many friends there. About the return I didn’t talk to anyone, but I’ve always been in contact with them since I left, I made a lot of friends, we’re always in touch. Always ready (to play)! You have to be ready, right?”, commented Balbuena, who has 136 games and 11 goals for Timão.