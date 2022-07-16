Barbiecore: celebrities bet on pink for show in Rome – Vogue

Valentino (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Barbiecore: celebrities bet on pink for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

After 4 days of lavish fashion shows in Paris, with celebrities crowding the front row (and the catwalks), it was Valentino’s turn to present its haute couture collection in Rome, which also attracted many celebrities. Among the VIP guests, Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh stole the scene alongside other fashionistas, who bet on the same trend: pink!

The color has been successful in Valentino’s latest collections and has already won over many celebrities and stylish fans of the brand, all in line with one of the most anticipated releases in the future of cinemas: the Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Another element that shone in the front row of the fashion show were the pink platform heels, launched by the brand last year and which were present on the feet of most guests.

Check out the pink looks that were featured among the celebrities invited to the Valentino haute couture show in Rome below:

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Caroline Daur is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Caroline Daur at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Leonie Hanne is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Leonie Hanne at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: WireImage)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Hwasa is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Hwasa in the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Elodie is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Elodie at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Caterina De Angelis is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Caterina De Angelis at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Tommy Dorfman is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Tommy Dorfman at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Symone is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Symone at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Anna Dello Russo (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Anna Dello Russo at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Read here about the Balenciaga couture show, which brought together celebrities on the catwalk with Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

