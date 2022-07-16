Barbiecore: celebrities bet on pink for show in Rome – Vogue

+



Barbiecore: celebrities bet on pink for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

After 4 days of lavish fashion shows in Paris, with celebrities crowding the front row (and the catwalks), it was Valentino’s turn to present its haute couture collection in Rome, which also attracted many celebrities. Among the VIP guests, Anne Hathaway and Florence Pugh stole the scene alongside other fashionistas, who bet on the same trend: pink!

The color has been successful in Valentino’s latest collections and has already won over many celebrities and stylish fans of the brand, all in line with one of the most anticipated releases in the future of cinemas: the Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Another element that shone in the front row of the fashion show were the pink platform heels, launched by the brand last year and which were present on the feet of most guests.

Check out the pink looks that were featured among the celebrities invited to the Valentino haute couture show in Rome below:

Anne Hathaway at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Caroline Daur at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Leonie Hanne at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: WireImage)

Hwasa in the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Elodie at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Caterina De Angelis at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Tommy Dorfman at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Symone at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Getty Images)

Anna Dello Russo at the Valentino haute couture show in Rome (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

