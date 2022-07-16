Barcelona reinforcement, Raphinha will have a release clause of 1 billion euros | international football

Raphinha arrived at Barcelona with star status. This is reflected in its termination clause. The club that wants to remove the striker from Barça without a deal will have to pay a fine of 1 billion euros (about R$ 5.45 billion, at the current price), stipulated in the Brazilian’s contract.
Officially presented by Barcelona last Friday, Raphinha signed a contract until 2027 with the Catalan club. It will cost 58 million euros, with the operation being able to reach 65 million euros if targets are reached.
– It’s an honor for me to be here. I can only thank you for being here and wearing the Barça shirt. I have many idols who played here and made a lot of history. So if I can do half of what they did here, that would be a lot. It’s a child’s dream that I fulfill – said Raphinha in her presentation.
Raphinha is presented as a Barcelona player – Photo: Reuters
Dembele will have a reduced clause
If Raphinha arrives with a billion dollar clause at Barcelona, the same cannot be said of Dembélé. The French striker, who renewed his contract until 2024 after lengthy negotiations, will face a €100m release clause.
The amount is even lower than what Barcelona paid to buy him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. At the time, the Catalan club spent 140 million euros to sign Dembélé.