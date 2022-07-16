Bayern Munich announce Lewandowski’s departure to Barcelona | german football

In an official note released this Saturday, Bayern Munich confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Barcelona, ​​not yet formally signed, for the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The player has already said goodbye to his teammates at Bayern’s CT, during this Saturday’s activity.

– It is good for both clubs that we have transparency. Robert deserves our appreciation, he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him – said the president of the German club, Herbert Hainer.

Robert Lewandowski has been doing pre-season for Bayern Munich — Photo: Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s sporting director, former German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn also commented on Twitter about the player’s departure after eight years at the club.

– We gave Robert Lewandowski the green light. There is a verbal agreement with Barcelona, ​​the contract is still pending. We know very well what we owe Robert, but great players left Bayern in the past and Bayern’s world didn’t fall apart after that either. On the contrary, it has often been even more successful,” Kahn wrote on Twitter.

In fact, Lewandowski says goodbye to Bayern as one of the great idols of the German club, and the second highest scorer in the club’s history, with 344 goals, behind only Gerd Müller (563). He won in 2020 and 2021 the FIFA The Best trophy for the best player in the world. He has won all eight German Championships since joining the club in the 2014/15 season (Bayern have just lifted their tenth consecutive national title), and was the competition’s top scorer in seven editions. In 2020/21, he scored 41 goals for Alemão, a record for goals in a single edition, surpassing Gerd Müller’s mark, which lasted four decades, by one goal.

The Polish striker was also champion and top scorer of the UEFA Champions League in 2019/20, won the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup that year, and also has three German Cups and five German Super Cups.

On the verge of turning 34, which he will complete on August 21, Lewandowski has decided to change clubs, despite having a one-year contract ahead of him with Bayern. He had a preference for Barcelona, ​​but the Spanish club has spent the last few weeks organizing their finances to get the Pole into their budget. The agreement already exists, now the official announcement is missing.