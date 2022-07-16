Benefits PEC does not provide assistance for Uber drivers

The Benefits PEC was officially approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The text provides for a series of measures to help some labor categories. Between them, are not the drivers of apps like Uber. The proposal to create aid for these workers was left out of the final text.

Just last week, some deputies received the text of the Benefits PEC and stated that the matter did not address the situation of Uber drivers. Faced with the absence, these parliamentarians decided that they could include these workers in the list of beneficiaries. However, negotiations did not progress.

According to official information, the Benefits PEC foresees an increase in the values ​​of the gas voucher and Auxílio Brasil and the creation of new projects, such as a R$ 1 thousand voucher for truck drivers and a new Federal Government program aimed exclusively at taxi drivers who are experiencing financial difficulties.

It is worth remembering that the National Congress currently has a series of bills that try to create social programs that include Uber drivers. A good part of the texts provides for the creation of regulations and labor rights for citizens working in this category throughout the country.

However, it is unlikely that projects will be analyzed and approved. As allies of the Federal Government are in a hurry, the easiest way to approve the program for app drivers was to join the PEC of Benefits.

Uber drivers

Several Uber drivers are calling for more labor protection in the country. Some of the most common requests revolve around more security for them, considering that there are cases of robberies and even robberies being recorded.

Calls for improved working conditions are not new, and neither do Uber drivers alone. In recent months, app delivery workers have also staged a series of protests to ask for more protection.

It is worth remembering that the social phenomenon is not something that only happens in Brazil. Several countries around the world are more frequently discussing the limits of the state’s role in helping workers in the field.

Electoral Measure?

But at one level in Brazil, part of the opposition parliamentarians claim that the governing party left Uber drivers outside the PEC just for electoral reasons. They accuse the Government of approving measures only for categories in which President Jair Bolsonaro normally registers more support.

This would be the case, for example, with truck drivers. For this labor group, the plan is to pay the voucher between the months of August and December of this year. The amount of R$ 1 thousand is greater than the largest installment ever paid for Emergency Aid.

However, the Federal Government denies the accusation of electoral interest. Allies of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recall that the ideas proposed by the PEC have been pending in the National Congress for several months.