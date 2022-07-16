Bianca Andrade celebrates the 1st birthday of her son, Cris, with a party and an emotional video (Photo: Globo/Paulo Belote)

Bianca Andrade shared with his followers the celebration of the first anniversary of Crisfruit of the relationship with the youtuber Fred, from the channel “Desimpedidos”. The influencer published an emotional video of the delivery day and photos of a private party with a child.

“This scene happened exactly one year ago, on July 15, 2021, at 9:14 pm. Without a doubt, the most exciting of my life. You were born and with all the strength that was in me, I was reborn for you. Cris, I believe that your journey in this world is to transform and in our birth I could already understand that”, said Bianca.

“While I write this text (which I hope to read to you one day), a movie is playing in my head. I have so much to thank you for, my son. If I were to describe everything you changed in me, I would spend hours writing, You know that, but right here and now, I don’t want to talk about me, I want to talk about YOU,” he added. “Happy 1 year of life, my little person. Know that I LOVE being your mother on this plane and that I pray that we meet again and again in other lives. I love you with all my soul.”

Check out the full text:

Afterwards, she shared some records of the celebration she prepared for her son, including cake, sweets and balloons: “1 year being the baby’s mother [sic] most expressive in the world”, wrote Bianca in the caption.

Baby blues

In an interview with the podcast “PodDelas”, Bianca said that she always had the desire to be a mother and, during the most severe period of the coronavirus pandemic, she saw the opportunity to be able to make it a reality. However, things did not go as expected and she suffered from postpartum depression:

“I’ve always dreamed of being a mother. My mother has raised great people and she has a lot of love for motherhood. It came from her. I went for it and started thinking about when [seria mãe]. The pandemic started and I started to calculate and think that the moment was that “, she recalled.

“We planned Cris, but after I had him, I saw that it’s not just this ‘life fits in’ part. I believe a lot in the universe and my intuition was right, but there’s a very difficult part and I always talk about it” , continued. “I was really shocked by motherhood. I had ‘baby blues,’ which is like a feeling of postpartum depression. You feel lost, [com] anguish, sadness. She cried every day, she was very bad, very sad. Completely different from what I imagined. I wanted to be at the height of my happiness.