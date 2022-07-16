Binance reduces investments in play-to-earn game Axie Infinity; see why – Money Times

THE Binance significantly reduced the size of its investment in the developer of game play-to-earn Axie Infinity (AXS) – Sky Mavis.

In April, days after North Korean hackers stole $625 million in cryptocurrencies of the sidechain that supports Axie Infinity, Binance went to the rescue of the game, announcing that it would lead Sky Mavis’ $150 million fundraiser.

The plan was to use the funds, along with the game developer’s own capital, to compensate victims of the attack.

However, the Binance confirmed this week that it is no longer the lead investor in the round.

“Since April, Sky Mavis has been able to stabilize and recover funds. As a result, Sky Mavis is now in a position to hedge user funds without significant investment from Binance,” said a spokesperson for the cryptocurrency exchange.

“For this reason, Binance will no longer be the lead investor in Sky Mavis. However, the Binance will continue to support the developer.”

Binance will remain close to Sky Mavis

The crypto exchange will invest an undisclosed amount in Sky Mavis while continuing to advise the startup, the spokesperson added. While the value of the investment is not known, a person close to the matter said it was substantially less than the initial commitment.

Ronin Network (RON), sidechain of Axie Infinity, was reopened on June 28. A spokesperson for Sky Mavis said all user funds were refunded the moment the sidechain reopened.

“Sky Mavis is in a solid financial position with 150 employees and is still hiring,” said a spokesperson for Sky Mavis. “All investors committed to the fundraising round are still participating.”

Animoca Brands, a16z, Dialectic and Paradigm also participated in the fundraising held in April, together with Binance.

Last week, The Block revealed that the Ronin Network hack was made possible, due to a senior Sky Mavis engineer falling victim to a hack attack. phishingwhich happened in the form of a fake job offer.

One of the biggest play-to-earn games in the world, Axie Infinity recorded 2.7 million daily active users and $214 million in weekly trading volume in November last year.

However, these values ​​have since dropped, due to players abandoning play-to-earn games and the recent slump in the crypto market.

At the time of publishing this news, the native token of Axie Infinity – AXS – is down 0.58% in the last 24 hours to $13.90, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

