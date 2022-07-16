Blonde: everything we know about the movie of life…

The film portrays a fictionalized portrayal of one of the biggest stars in Hollywood history, Marilyn Monroe. Starring actress Ana de Armas, the production has been highly anticipated since its first announcement in 2019. The film is based on bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, and recreates the life of one of the biggest stars of the movie theater – from his childhood to his rise to the spotlight.

The biopic is directed by Andrew Dominik and will feature Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Caspar Phillipson and Toby Hus in the cast. The book that served as inspiration creates a parallel with the artist’s real story.

The 60’s diva’s narrative is definitely not one of the happiest, so the purpose of Dominik’s work is precisely to bring this more intimate part of her life. The objective is to develop a plot where the spectator immerses himself in the backstage of Monroe’s life and sensitize yourself to a diva off the pedestal.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start – to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through his lens”De Armas told Netflix Queue. “He wanted the world to experience what it was really like to be not only Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane.”concludes the actress, drawing her parallel with Marilyn’s birth name.

We already know that one of the focuses of the film will be to explain how the actress has suffered various traumas throughout her life and career. However, the director says that several memorable moments that have marked the history of this icon will also be shown – from his red carpet debuts to the filming of classic films such as “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”.

“The film is sincere. It’s made with love. It’s made with good intentions. But it’s full of anger at the same time. I seem to put myself in those situations where people find it provocative, but that’s never what I’m trying to do. just trying to say it as clearly as I can. My ambition is to make you fall in love with Marilyn.”pointed Andrew.

“Hollywood was his dream, but fame became his nightmare. Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, releasing on September 23.”

To play the role, Ana de Armas took the commitment very seriously. She spent two to three hours doing hair and makeup every morning. It took 47 days of filming and enormous preparation before she arrived on set to work on a series of emotionally painful scenes.

“We worked on this film for hours every day for almost a year. I read Joyce’s novel, studied hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films – anything I could get my hands on. Each scene is inspired by an existing photograph. We pored over every detail of the photo and debated what was going on in it. The first question was always: ‘What was Norma Jeane feeling here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.”declared Anna.

Check out the movie trailer:

More about Marilyn

Before the artistic name, the star was known as Norma Jeane Mortenson. She was born on June 1, 1926, and was an American actress, singer and model. Originally from Los Angeles, Monroe spent her entire childhood and adolescence in orphanages and foster homes, until she married at age sixteen.

At a very young age, she met a photographer at the factory where she worked and soon began a modeling career. pin-upwhich won him several important contracts, such as 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures. That moment would define her life. Marilyn forever.

Thus, he began to do a series of small roles, until he managed to sign the contract with the Fox in the late 1950s. From then on, she began her rise as an actress, participating in several outstanding comedies and dramas, such as “As Young as You Feel”, “Monkey Business”, “Clash by Night” and “Don’t Bother to Knock”.

Three years later, the actress had already fallen into the public’s graces, and was considered one of the most popular and marketable stars of Hollywood. In 1955 she began to devote herself to building the company and began studying the acting method with Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio.

Later that year, Fox awarded her a new contract, which allowed her to have more control over productions, aside from a handsome salary. His subsequent roles included a critically acclaimed performance in “Bus Stop” (1956) and his first production independent in “The Prince and the Showgirl” (1957).

She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her role in “Some Like It Hot” (1959), a critical and commercial success. His last completed film was the drama The Misfits (1961).

