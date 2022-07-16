Bluetooth LE Audio is official and promises better wireless headphones – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Wireless headphones have become popular with many people. Overall, they offer good audio quality and decent battery life. But it always gets better. Ever. The next advance goes by the name of Bluetooth LE Audio. This standard, which promises to improve the experience of using wireless headphones, has just had its specifications completed.

LG Tone Free FN6 Wireless Headphones (Illustrative image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Found the name familiar? Don’t be surprised. The Bluetooth SIG, the consortium responsible for standardizing the technology, revealed the first details of Bluetooth LE Audio in early 2020.

The expectation was that the first devices based on the new standard would be announced at the end of the same year. But apparently the COVID-19 pandemic has spoiled the plans.

In a “better late than never” mood, the Bluetooth SIG announced the full specs of Bluetooth LE Audio this week. The new version brings not one, but several important advances. Two of them are highlighted below.

More quality, less energy

If I had to sum up Bluetooth LE Audio in one sentence, I would choose this one: the technology goes to improving the audio quality and energy efficiency of the headphones.

The quality aspect will be favored by the implementation of the Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3). This is the name of a codec that promises to optimize audio transmission via Bluetooth.

The function of a codec is to encode and decode audio so that as much information as possible can be transmitted within the available bandwidth.

At this point, we need to keep in mind that classic Bluetooth works by default with the Subband Codec (SBC). This is a basic codec, so to speak, but it allows transmissions with minimally satisfactory quality.

The LC3 is superior in providing much better audio quality using the same bitrate as the SBC — if you don’t know what we’re talking about, here’s a bitrate explanation. The new codec can also work with a lower bitrate, but maintain a slightly higher audio quality compared to SBC.

As an example, the Bluetooth SIG explains that classic Bluetooth can encode a 1.5 Mb/s audio stream to a 345 Kb/s one. Bluetooth LE Audio can go from 1.5 Mb/s to 160 Kb/s and still provide more quality.

In other words, the LC3 can do more with less. And that also has an effect on energy efficiency. A lower bitrate tends to demand less energy, an aspect that, in theory, increases the battery life of the headphones.

Bluetooth (image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Auracast: multiple headphones in one device

Another as or more interesting feature of Bluetooth LE Audio is the auracast. The idea is to allow you to pair multiple audio devices on one device simultaneously.

It’s as if all these devices form a closed, but audio-based wireless network. So you can connect two or more speakers to the same smartphone to terrify the neighbors. If you belong to the good group, you can share what you are listening to on your cell phone with a friend on the bus, each with their respective Bluetooth headphones.

Bluetooth LE Audio: for when?

Although the Bluetooth LE Audio specifications have been completed, it will take some time for the industry to adopt the technology. But not much. The expectation of the Bluetooth SIG is that the first devices based on the new standard will be announced at the end of 2022.

However, it is more likely that we will only have access to them from 2023 onwards. But it is a wait that should be worth it. One of the reasons for this is the possibility that Bluetooth LE Audio will make the headphone market more competitive.

Just take into account that the SBC, being basic, is usually the only codec of low-cost or medium-sized gadgets. More sophisticated products tend to adopt more advanced codecs such as AptX. As this and other options are proprietary, there are licensing costs that are often built into the final price of the device.

like the Ars Technica explains, “With Bluetooth LE Audio, devices can support up to 48 kHz, 32-bit audio at bitrates from 16 to 425 Kb/s.”

This does not mean that proprietary codecs will be left out, but that, probably, we will have wireless headphones (and other devices) that are more interesting and not too expensive.

