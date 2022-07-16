Bolsonaro’s cell phone can change the course of the case, says delegate who investigates Arruda’s murder

Camila Cecconello said that the expertise on the phone can bring new elements to the investigation.

By Leonardo Meireles, Metropolis – The delegate responsible for the case of the death of the municipal guard and PT treasurer killed in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Camila Cecconello, said that the investigations can change course with expertise on the suspect’s cell phone. The aggressor, Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, 38 years old, was indicted for double qualified murder (a clumsy motive and for causing common danger) when he shot Marcelo Arruda.

The statement was given to reporter Isabela Camargo, from GloboNews, on Friday night (7/15). In the interview, Cecconello says that one of the first actions of the police was to go after Guaranho’s cell phone. According to her, it is essential to extract phone content because there may be some comment from the suspect about the case.

“So, cell phone analysis is very important and it can bring some new element to the investigation”, said the delegate. “But as we have a deadline to meet, otherwise failure to comply could lead to the defendant’s release, we have to report the investigation with the elements that we have and, of course, wait,” she continued.

