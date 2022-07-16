Botafogo has an agreement with Daniel Ruiz, but Millonarios does not respond and the club sees a risk of ‘auction’

South American football is still on the agenda in the Botafogo. The club reached a salary and contractual agreement with Daniel Ruíz, from Millonarios-COL. However, Alvinegro is still not optimistic about an agreement, because the Colombian team simply did not return to the proposal made.

+ Botafogo agrees with Marlon Freitas, from Atlético-GO, for 2023

Botafogo reached a positive conclusion with the 20-year-old player just over a week ago and warned Millonarios, reaffirming a purchase proposal. Since then, however, the Colombian team has not responded: nothing positive, negative or even a counter-proposal on the part of the gringos.

Internally, Botafogo’s board believes that this is a strategy by Millonarios to wait for the European window to unfold even more, a club from the Old Continent makes a proposal and they arrive at Botafogo with numbers from another team, “forcing” Glorioso to increase the proposal.

Alvinegro has a three-year agreement with Daniel Ruíz. The financial part is also already confirmed, but nothing will happen, obviously, if Millonarios does not accept the proposal.

+ Botafogo increases proposal by Martín Ojeda with Godoy Cruz

Botafogo’s position is not to enter any type of auction, whatever it may be. At the moment, the club has not been notified of any official proposal from another team by Daniel Ruíz.

The Colombian, however, draws the attention of Portuguese football. He started the Colombian Championship well and is the athlete with the most chances created in the competition.