Brazil dominates the gymnastics Pan with 6 golds and places in the Worlds | artistic gymnastics

Brazil dominated the Artistic Gymnastics Pan-American Championship. This Friday, the Brazilians won 12 medals, six golds, four silvers and two bronzes. Flávia Saraiva (two gold and one silver) and Caio Souza (two gold, two silver and one bronze) were the highlights of the day, champions of the all-around. Rebeca Andrade (one gold and one silver) and Arthur Zanetti (one gold) also climbed to the top of the podium. Arthur Nory completed the list of medalists in Rio de Janeiro with a bronze.

The individual results reflected in the good performance of the Brazilian teams. The country qualified for the Liverpool World Cup in both men’s and women’s. Among the women, Rebeca and Flavinha, along with Júlia Soares, Christal Bezerra and Carolyne Pedro, added up to 161,967 points and surpassed the United States (160,466) to finish the qualifying by teams in the first position. Among men, Caio, Zanetti and Nory, along with Diogo Soares and Lucas Bitencourt, totaled 244,201 points and were only behind the United States (250,035). Brazil is still playing in the team finals of the Pan do Rio this Sunday.

Flávia Saraiva showed that she is recovered from the ankle surgery and shone on all the devices. Even on uneven bars, her weak point, she presented a series with greater difficulty (13,533 points). She did well on her jump (14,100). The title in the all-around was sealed after the gold on the beam (14,433) and the silver on the floor (13,333). The gymnast scored 55,399 points, leaving behind Americans Lexi Zeiss (54,199) and Skye Blakely (52,933).

– It’s a very big achievement. I’m happy to be here and to have represented my country in the best way. I was only able to present myself that way because I had a team. The girls helped me a lot to get here. It’s working together. The medal is for all of us – Flavinha said.

Rebeca had the two best scores in the women’s competition. In bars, a device in which she is currently runner-up in the world, she won gold with 14.967. In the jump, in which she is an Olympic and world champion, she got 14,500 points, but was off the podium for not presenting a second jump – the score was valid only for the team dispute. Rebeca still took the silver from the beam (14,067), behind only Flavinha.

– I don’t think I was perfect, but I don’t complain about my series. It was the best I could do. I am very happy with my presentation. I managed to get off the beam, which is a new thing, which makes me a little more nervous to do it – said Rebeca.

Caio Souza was the biggest medalist of the competition. He left with five podiums. He was crowned three-time Pan-American champion in the all-around with 83,033 points, ahead of American Yul Moldauer (81,767) and Canadian Felix Dolci (79,333). Caio was also gold in the jump, with 14,833 points. He won silver on the rings (14,267) and on the fixed bar (13,967), as well as bronze on the parallel bars (14,233).

Olympic champion Arthur Zanetti completed Brazil’s gold list with the rings title, pulling the double with Caio (14,467). World champion of the chin-up bar in 2019, Arthur Nory also shared the podium with Caio on the device, taking bronze (13,800).

In the last subdivision, the Brazilians got into action knowing that they needed to surpass Colombia’s 143.465 points to guarantee a spot in the World Cup without depending on the results of the opponents that would also present themselves at the end of the women’s dispute: Canada, Argentina and Mexico. Brazil, however, saw that it could even fight with the Americans, leaders and confirmed in Liverpool.

Olympic and world jumping champion, Rebeca did not present her main jumps. She did an almost perfect double pirouette (DTY) Yurchenko and scored 14,500 points. Flavinha also hit his DTY and took 14,100. With Carol’s 13,167, Brazil added 41,767 points and surpassed the Americans by eight tenths.

In the bars, device that has always been the Achilles heel of Brazil, Carol and Júlia had a fall. The recovery started with a good series from Flavinha (13,533) and an excellent display from Rebeca. World vice-champion of the device, she practically scored and received 14,967 points, guaranteeing the gold in the device and the highest score of all the women’s competition. With 39.967 points, Brazil followed firm in search of the vacancy for the World Cup despite the falls.

Brazil shone on the beam. After a fall from Carol, the three best performances on the device. Júlia (13,667), Rebeca (14,067) and Flavinha (14,433). If it weren’t for the limit of two gymnasts per country on the podium, Brazil would only be on the beam. With the gold double for Flávia and silver for Rebeca, the Brazilians totaled 42.167 points on the beam, four more than the USA, who had three falls on the device.

Without Rebeca Andrade’s Favela Ball, who spared her operated knee for the third time in 2019, Brazil had good performances by Júlia and Carol. But it was Flavinha who shone again to seal his gold in the all-around with a choreography of Brazilian songs that earned him 13,333 points and the silver of the device. With 38.066 points on the ground, Brazil was almost two points behind the USA in the apparatus, but still maintained the advantage gained on the beam and ended the competition in first position, confirming the spot in the World Cup. Canada, Argentina and Mexico also qualified for the Liverpool tournament.

Closing the day, the men’s team from Brazil went into action with the goal of passing Colombia’s 233,767 to guarantee one of the four spots in the World, regardless of the result of Mexico, which also performed at the close of the competition. The Brazilians started on the rings and have already shot to the lead thanks to Caio (14,267) and Zanetti (14,467). They were the two biggest scores of the rings, guaranteeing a one-two for Brazil. With Lucas’s 13,167, Brazilians totaled 41,901 points on the device, one more than the US.

Brazil flew in the jump. Lucas (double and half pirouette) and Diogo (double pirouette) achieved the same score: 14.333. Zanetti made two jumps in an attempt to snag a podium, hit the first (14.367) but stepped outside the landing area on the second. Olympic finalist of the device, Caio shone. He practically nailed two hard jumps (triple pirouette and Dragulescu) and scored 14.833 in both flights, a result that won him gold. With 43,533 points, Brazil was less than seven tenths behind the Americans in the device.

In parallel bars, Brazil maintained its good performance, with good series from Lucas (13,667), Diogo (13,600) and Nory (13,667). Finalist of the device in the last World Cup, Caio celebrated the presentation and the 14,233 points that earned him the bronze. With 41,567 points, the Brazilians were two points behind the Americans, who shone on the device, but continued very well in the search for a spot in the World Cup.

The Brazilian show continued on the fixed bar. Diogo got 13,433 points. Caio made a series of high difficulty value and was rewarded with 13,967 points that earned him silver. World champion of the device in 2019, Nory chose not to perform his most difficult test and invest in good execution. He was thrilled to finish the series without errors and receive 13,800 points that took him to bronze. With 41,200 points, Brazil was 1.1 points better than the USA.

Brazil had trouble nailing the stunts to the ground, but avoided the takedowns and got good grades with Lucas (13,800), Caio (13,700) and Diogo (13,667). With 41,167 points, Brazil was almost 1.5 points behind the USA.

The pommel horse, Brazil’s weak point, was the only device with serious flaws. Lucas had problems on the way out (10,533). Caio almost suffered a fall on the way out (12,033). Only Nory passed without major errors (12,267). With 34,833 points, Brazil saw the USA sprint to the lead with a four-point difference on the pommel horse. Nothing that threatened the second position and the spot in the Worlds.