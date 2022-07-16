Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez duel at UFC Long Island with an eye on the ‘title shot’ – 07/16/2022

The main event of UFC Long Island will pit two of the most talented featherweights (66 kg) in the world against each other. Even with both coming from defeat in their most recent presentations, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez – second and fourth in the ranking of the Ultimate up to 66 kg division, respectively – remain prestigious in the organization and, with a victory this Saturday (16), they can dream of a ‘title shot’ in the sequel.

After coming back from a hiatus of almost two years showing that he had evolved as a fighter, by beating Chan Sung Jung, the ‘Korean Zombie’, with leftovers, Brian Ortega was elevated to the position of challenger to the title of the category. Against champion Alexander Volkanovski, however, the American found himself at a disadvantage for most of the match and had his dream of winning the UFC featherweight belt dashed.

Despite the undeniable defeat to Volkanovski, Ortega came out stronger from the duel, as he achieved what few opponents of the champion can say they also did: put the Australian in a situation of real danger. In the third round, the American managed to get two submissions – a guillotine and a triangle – very tight, but ‘The Great’ showed once again why he is the sovereign of the category and managed to get rid of the unfavorable positions.

In turn, Yair Rodriguez was defeated by Max Holloway in his last fight, in November of last year. The Mexican also left the octagon with his head held high, having faced one of the greatest fighters in the division’s history, making a good presentation. Despite this, ‘El Pantera’ was defeated by unanimous decision of the judges and saw his four-year unbeaten run interrupted.

The good performances, despite the defeats, in his last performances, in addition to the lack of direct competitors for the ‘title shot’ – since Max Holloway, number one in the ranking, had another opportunity to fight for the title on July 2nd and failed again – makes the winner of the fight between Ortega and Rodriguez put himself in a good position aiming at the spot of the next challenger to the belt of the category.

UFC Long Island also features in the co-main event an important duel between Amanda Lemos and Michelle Waterson, both ranked in the organization’s top 15 strawweight (52 kg). The Brazilian, an expert knockout player, tries to recover from the defeat suffered by Jessica ‘Bate-Estaca’, her first in the under-52 kg division, while the American seeks to start a good phase after losing three of her last four fights.

Brazil will also be represented on the UFC Long Island card by featherweight Herbert Burns, brother of welterweight (77 kg) Gilbert ‘Durinho’. The native of Niteroi returns to action after almost two years away from the octagons and faces American Bill Algeo, in the preliminary part of the show.

Check out the full UFC Long Island card:

Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez

Amanda Lemos vs Michelle Waterson

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov

Su Mudaerji vs Matt Schnell

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

Dalcha Lungiambula vs Puna Soriano

Jack Shore vs Ricky Simon

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs Da-un Jung

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Emily Ducote vs Jessica Penne