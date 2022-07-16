Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez face off at UFC Long Island, in an event with two Brazilians

MMA fans are gearing up for Ultimate’s return to Long Island. This Saturday (16), with an alternative time and scheduled to start at 12:00 (Brasília time), the organization promotes 12 fights, with Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez sharing the spotlight on the card. Brazil is represented by Amanda Lemos and Herbert Burns.

Representatives of the featherweight elite (up to 65.7kg.), Ortega and Rodriguez seek to ensure their return to winning ways, with an eye on a chance for the belt in front of Alexander Volkanovski.

The main card also has interesting ‘marriages’ between women. Amanda LemosBrazilian promise in the straw (up to 52.1kg.), tries to recover from defeat in front of Michelle Waterson.

In the opening of the second half of the event, the former champion Miesha Tate debut on the flies (up to 56.7kg.) against Lauren Murphy.

Recovered from a knee injury and back in the Octagon after nearly two years, Herbert Burns is the first Tupiniquim representative of the night. In a featherweight fight (up to 65.7kg.), the Niteroiense faces Bill Algeo.

Ortega vs Rodriguez

Brian, in his most recent performance, came close to making history. On the chance of fighting for the belt in front of Alexander Volkanovskiwhich took place in July 2021, by the UFC 266, the American narrowly missed the champion with a guillotine. He, however, saw his opponent move out of position and was bested by the judges’ unanimous decision.

Now, Ortega wants his chance for revenge. Second in the featherweight ranking (up to 65.7kg.), the ‘T-City‘ adds up to a record of 15 wins, two setbacks and a ‘no result’ fight in his career.

Considered one of the biggest names in the category, Yair has had to deal with numerous injuries in recent years. The ‘Pantera’, as he is known, stayed two years without acting and, on his return, was surpassed by Max Holloway in ‘war’ of five rounds.

Rodriguez, 29, has 13 wins, three setbacks and one ‘no contest’ in the sport. Third place in the division, the fighter has not yet had an opportunity to face Volkanovski and can guarantee the ‘title shot’, in case of a convincing victory in the main event of the night.

UFC Long Island data sheet

Date: July 16, 2022

Time: From 12 pm (Brasilia time)

Place: .

how to watch: SUPER FIGHTS LIVE in real time and Canal Combate (the entire card) on TV

MAIN CARD (3 pm, Brasilia time)

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Brian Ortega x Yair Rodriguez

Straw weight (up to 52.1 kg.): Michelle Waterson x Amanda Lemos

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Li Jingliang x Muslim Salikhov

Flyweight (56.7kg.): Matt Schnell x Su Mudaerji

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Shane Burgos x Charles Jourdain

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Lauren Murphy x Miesha Tate

PRELIMINARY CARD (12 pm, Brasilia time)

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Puna Soriano x Dalcha Lungiambula

Bantamweight (up to 61.2kg.): Ricky Simón vs Jack Shore

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Herbert Burns x Bill Algeo

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Dustin Jacoby x From Un Jung

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Dwight Grant x Dustin Stoltzfus

Strawweight (up to 52.1kg.): Jessica Penne x Emily Ducote