Brian Ortega Suffers Shoulder Injury, Yair Rodriguez Wins UFC Long Island Main Event

The main fight of UFC Long Islandan event held this Saturday (16), ended in a frustrating way. Brian Ortegawho was working on takedown attempts, suffered an injury to his right shoulder while trying to defend himself from an armbar and saw Yair Rodriguez come out with ‘arms up’ in the first round.

The Mexican was even moved by the injury and offered to play a new game against the American. Now, Yair can fight for a shot at the featherweight belt (up to 65.7kg.) In his career, he has 14 wins, three setbacks and one fight without a result.

Ortega, on the other hand, leaves upset with an ‘old’ injury. In a post-fight interview, the American revealed that he had already had problems at the venue and leaves his future in the category open. He has 15 positive results, three negative results and one fight with no result in his career.

The fight

Rodriguez began by playing Ortega, who was marching forward. The fight got off to a strong start, with Yair throwing the best punches at close range. So Brian decided to bet on the grid game. The Mexican stepped on face height twice, crossed to the right and the American dived into the fall.

After managing to take the solo game, however, Ortega was injured in an attempt to get out of the armbar. The American was injured and did not continue in the fight, while the Mexican left celebrating.

UFC Long Island results

MAIN CARD

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Yair Rodriguez defeated Brian Ortega by TKO (shoulder injury) 4m11s from R1

Straw weight (up to 52.1 kg.): Amanda Lemos finished Michelle Waterson with a guillotine 1m48s from R2

Welterweight (up to 77kg.): Li Jingliang defeated Muslim Salikhov by TKO at 4m38s in R2

Flyweight (56.7kg.): Matt Schnell finished Su Mudaerji with a triangle 4m24s from R2

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Shane Burgos defeated Charles Jourdain in the majority decision of the judges (29-28, 28-28, 29-28)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Lauren Murphy defeated Miesha Tate in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Puna Soriano defeated Dalcha Lungiambula by knockout at 28sec of R2

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Ricky Simon finished Jack Shore with a katagatame 3m28s from R2

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Bill Algeo defeated Herbert Burns by TKO at 1m05s of R1

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Dustin Jacoby defeated From Un Jung by knockout at 3m13s of R1

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Dwight Grant in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Straw weight (up to 52.1 kg.): Emily Ducote defeated Jessica Penne in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)