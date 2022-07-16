Britney Spears shares adult version of ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears has lived a long time since recording her 1998 smash hit “…Baby One More Time,” and now she’s sharing a more adult version of the song in a new video.

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday to share two videos of her singing her first Hot 100 No. 1 a cappella with some more adult lyrics, swapping “give me a sign” in the chorus with “give me af-ing sign” .” In the accompanying caption, she says she asked to record this stealthier version of the song for years, but hers “TEAM said no”.

“This is me yesterday doing laundry and sorting clothes… haven’t shared my voice in a long time… maybe too much… and here I am playing in my house with a different version of ‘Baby,’” she writes. “THE WORD as in WORDS… ‘Show me how you want it to be… tell me baby cause I need to know… give me a sign… HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME!!!’ Well, I asked for what I wanted for 14 years… a different version of ‘Baby’, but the producers really worked for me and put it all together.”

Spears then drew attention to a familiar point of contention: a performance at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards that was supposed to be a tribute to her career, performed by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson.

“But as the TEAM said NO and attended to me with 4 girls, my sister included, making a 5 minute version of 4 songs remixed to a T without even having to put in effort or dance… ! They ruined it for me, shamed me and made me feel absolutely nothing!!!” she wrote. “The truth is f—ing bi— !!!”

The caption also references the decade-plus tutelage that controlled his personal and professional life, writing, “You say do it NOW, after 14 years of asking and telling… too late… Like I said, they ruined everything for me.” .

Hear Spears’ new take on the nearly 25-year-old classic and read the full caption below: