But j?! Users complain about mysterious green spot on Nothing Phone 1 screen

After a long anticipation about its launch, the Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone created by the company of Carl Pei, former executive of OnePlus, stood out for its futuristic design that displays LEDs on the back and high sales volume in the first batch, totaling more than 200 thousand devices sold in a single day, according to company information. Although Nothing highlights the high quality of its phone, this week several consumers posted complaints about the quality of the device’s screen after only a few days of use. As videos posted on social media show, the display shows a mysterious green stain that appears when opening apps in night mode.

According to the complaints, the green light mainly appears on both the top and bottom of the screen at different brightness levels, whether maximum or minimum. This model comes equipped with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), adaptive refresh rate that switches between 60 Hz and 120 Hz and HDR10 Plus certification. Seeking support from Nothing, customers posted videos on Twitter confirming the alleged technical defect in the device’s display. In some cases, the posts mark the company and its founder, but as determined by the AllCellularno complaints had been answered until the publication of this article. Here are some videos that show the stain:

Do you think it’s too early to invest in Nothing Phone 1? Tell us, comment!

Source link