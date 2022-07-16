Camera captures moment when teenager is killed by police, in Toledo | West and Southwest

According to the Military Police (PM), Fabiano killed six family members and two other boys. Among the dead are three children, two of the policeman’s sons, his wife and his own mother.

Camera catches the moment when a teenager is killed by a police officer, in Toledo

According to investigations, the young man who appears in the images is Kaio Felipe Siqueira da Silva, 17 years old. In the video, the boy can be seen approaching the car. Then the young man is shot.

The images are strong and were frozen by the g1. After shooting the young man, the policeman leaves.

The incident report points out that Kaio had no tickets, but was known to the police.

The motive of death is investigated.

Fabiano Júnior Garcia, 37, worked in the 19th Military Police Battalion of Toledo and had been with the corporation for 12 years. The PM said that the agent worked normally on Thursday and left the duty around 19:00.

The PM believes that, still in Toledo, the man killed his wife and 12-year-old daughter. Afterwards, he went to his mother’s house, where he stabbed her to death. His brother was also killed, but with gunshots.

Then, the suspicion is that he went to Céu Azul, where he killed the two children who were spending their holidays with their maternal grandmother. The victims were shot.

Then, according to the police, the man returned to Toledo, where he took the lives of two random young men who were passing through the region, aged 17 and 19.

Finally, the policeman took his own life.

Military police officer kills eight people in western Paraná and then kills himself

The weapon used belonged to the Paraná Military Police. The car that was used by the agent was seized and was private. Police are investigating the motive for the deaths.

Through a note, the Military Police regretted the case and said that the policeman involved in the case had no records of psychological problems.

The Public Security Secretariat also regretted what had happened and said it would spare no efforts to determine the motivation for the deaths.

