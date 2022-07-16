Camera catches man stealing cell phone while victim slept at bus terminal in Brusque

A man had his cell phone stolen while sleeping at the Brusque bus terminal this Thursday, 14th. The suspect in the crime was caught by a surveillance camera at the location.

Around 12 noon, the Military Police were called to attend to the theft. When talking to the 40-year-old victim, the police were informed that he was sleeping on one of the benches when his cell phone was stolen.

Police consulted the site’s monitoring system and identified that a man had taken the cell phone. The 32-year-old suspect works in a nearby store.

Cell phone located

The PM went to the establishment to hear the man’s version. He informed the police that he would have found the cell phone on the floor. According to the Military Police, the man’s version was contradicted by the monitoring images that show the action.

According to the PM report, the cell phone was used by the suspect in the theft. The equipment already had the chip changed and all the owner’s data had been erased. In the face of the facts, both were taken to the Police Station for the appropriate procedures.

It was not disclosed whether the suspect in the theft was arrested or arrested, as well as the identity of those involved.