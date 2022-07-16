CCXP Awards announce winners at a ceremony in SP; check the list

In its first edition, the CCXP Awards took place on the night of this Friday, the 15th, at Sala São Paulo, downtown. In a two-hour ceremony, presenter and journalist Tiago Leifert led the night, which seeks to be a reference in the appreciation of culture, especially in what is produced within Brazilian borders.

During the awards, 32 trophies – affectionately nicknamed Glória – were given to the best works, artists and content creators in six areas: films, series, literature, games & eSports, comics and content creators. It is worth noting that only the categories of movies, series and games have a single subcategory that will award the best on a global scale. In all others, the competitors are national.

In addition to Leifert, some Brazilian personalities, such as Antônio Tabet, Ed Gama and Dani Calabresa, presented the categories, introducing the competitors and announcing the winners. With Oscar pomp and formal attire, the winners took to the stage to give thanks and tell their stories. Among the winners, diversity shone with the victory of personalities such as Liniker for best actress in a series and Renata Carvalho for best actress in a film.

In one of the most anticipated awards of the night, Marcello Quintanilha won the award for best comic artist, while the comic “Arlindo” took the award for Best Comic, yielding an emotional statement from IlustraLu. “Arlindo is a love letter for everyone. For everyone we were, for everyone we are and for everyone we love”, she said, in the speech. In literature, “Elke: Wonder Woman” won best nonfiction, while “Monster Delivery Service” won best fiction.

In the cinema category, some surprises, such as the victory of “Judas e o Messias Negro” in best film, “A Última Floresta” as best national film and “Alvorada”, by Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi, in best direction – yielding a emotional and surprised speech by Lô Politi. A pity, however, that it was an “empty” award, with winners such as Seu Jorge and Renata Carvalho absent.

Check out, below, all the winners of the CCXP Awards on this Friday night. The ceremony can be watched on the official YouTube channel.

• Best Film of the Year (Global)

“The Mitchell Family and Revolt of the Machines”

“Attack of the Dogs”

“Druk – One More Round”

“Charm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

• Best Film (Brazil)

“The Last Forest”

“Jellyfish”

“Provisional Measure”

“Eduardo and Monica”

“Monica’s Gang – Lessons”

• Best Direction (BR)

Anita Rocha da Silveira (“Medusa”)

Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (“Dawn”)

Daniel Rezende (“Monica’s Gang – Lessons”)

Lázaro Ramos (“Provisional Measure”)

Luiz Bolognesi (“The Last Forest”)

• Best Actor (BR)

César Mello (“Doctor Gama”)

Gabriel Leone (“Eduardo and Monica”)

Irandhir Santos (“Piety”)

Lázaro Ramos (“The Silence of the Rain”)

Seu Jorge (“Marighella”)

• Best Actress (BR)

Alice Braga (“Eduardo and Monica”)

Grace Orsato (“My Name Is Baghdad”)

Jessica Ellen (“Cabeça de Nêgo”)

Renata Carvalho (“Dry Wind”)

Taís Araújo (“Provisional Measure”)

• Best Series of the Year (Global)

“Round 6”

“Succession”

“Arcane”

“WandaVision”

“Ted Lasso”

• Best Series (BR)

Invisible City

September mornings

The Evandro Case

tuning

Under pressure

• Best Actor in a Series (BR)

Christian Malheiros (“Tuning”)

Fábio Assunção (“Where Is My Heart”)

Flavio Tolezani (“DOM”)

Gabriel Leone (‘DOM’)

Selton Mello (“Therapy Session”)

• Best Actress in a Series (BR)

Alessandra Negrini (“Invisible City”)

Hermila Guedes (“Second Call”)

Leticia Colin (“Where Is My Heart”)

Leticia Colin (“Therapy Session”)

Liniker (“September Mornings”)

• Best Comics (BR)

“Arlindo”

“Cheesy Story”

“Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult”

“confined”

“Listen, Formosa Marcia”

• Best Comics (BR)

Gidalti Jr. – “Cheesy Story”

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – “Arlindo”

Laerte – “Minotaur’s Handbook”

Marcello Quintanilha – “Listen, Formosa Márcia”

Shiko – “Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult”

• Best Album (BR)

“Arlindo”

“Cheesy Story”

“Carrion and the Mystic Shield: Part Two The Guardianship of the Occult”

“Listen, Formosa Marcia”

“Isolation”

• Best Strip and Web-strip (BR)

“The Urn – Amanda Miranda”

“Anesia & Dolores”

“How I Survived COVID-19 and Its Friends!” (Strip)

“Minotaur’s Handbook”

“Have Rex: Zapzombie”

• Best Screenwriter (BR)

Gabriel Nascimento – “The shortest distance between two points is an escape”

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – “Arlindo”

Kash Fyre – “Spectaculare Meneghetti”

Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira – “Confinada”

Marcello Quintanilha – “Listen, Formosa Márcia”

• Best Designer (BR)

Shiko – “Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult”

Orlandeli – “Chico Bento – Truths”

Guilherme Petreca – “Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World”

Camilo Solano – “Small Town”

Gidalti Jr. – “Cheesy Story”

• Best Art – Finalist (BR)

Alcimar Frazão – “Lovistori”

Amanda Miranda – “The Urn”

Gidalti Jr. – “Cheesy Story”

Leandro Assis – “Confinada”

Orlandeli – “Chico Bento – Truth”

• Best Colorist (BR)

Fabi Marques – “Anne of Green Gables”

Guilherme Petreca – “Shamisen: Songs from the Floating World”

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza) – “Arlindo”

Orlandeli – Chico Bento – ‘Truth’

Shiko – “Carrion and the Mystic Shield: The Guardianship of the Occult”

• Best Game (Global)

“It Takes Two”

“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Metroid Dread”

“Psychonauts 2”

“Resident Evil Village”

• Best Game (BR)

“Aspire: Ina’s Tale”

“Dodgeball Academia” (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

“Unsighted” (Pixel Punk Studio)

• Best Competitive Game (BR)

“Free Fire”

“R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege”

“Valorant”

• Best Mobile Game (BR)

“Free Fire”

“League of Legends: Wild Rift”

“Pokemon Unite”

• Best ORG (BR)

AfroGames

Fury

Loud

paiN Gaming

RED Canids Kalunga

• Best Male Pro-Player (BR)

Andrei “Art” Piovezan

Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Gustavo “Sacy”

Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius

• Best Female Pro-Player (BR)

Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila

Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa

Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer

Karina “kaah” Takahashi

Natalia “Daiki” Vilela

• Best fiction book (BR)

“The Extinction of Bees”

“The Monster Delivery Service”

“The Last Ancestor”

• Best non-fiction book (BR)

“Elke: Wonder Woman”

“Ney Matogrosso: The Biography”

“Rational Mc’s: Surviving in Hell”

• Best Male Streamer (BR)

Alanzoka

Alexandre Gaules

cassimir

Jota Plays

lime

• Best Female Streamer (BR)

Camila Vieira (Kalera)

Diana Zambrozuski

Gabi Cattuzzo

Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

Sher Machado

• Best channel/reveal creator (BR)

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

Mason’s Glove

Professor Noslen

Raphael Vicente

Thallitaxavier

• Best channel or content creator (BR)

Carol Moreira

Diva Depression

Young nerd

mikannn

phsantos

• Best Podcast (BR)

ends of the universe

hand to hand

Modus Operandi

NerdCast

A Milkshake Named Wanda

• Best Mesacast (BR)

Endless Science

Launch Braba Podcast

more than 8 minutes

podpah





Venus Podcast