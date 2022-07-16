CCXP Awards: what you need to know about the awards – Vogue

+



Medida Provisoria is the film with the most nominations at the CCXP Awards (Photo: Disclosure)

A new award honoring the best of Brazilian pop culture? We have. Seeking to further enhance Brazilian cultural production, the first edition of the CCXP Awards takes place today in São Paulo, rewarding works and talents from different cultural areas, including cinema, TV, literature, comics, games, e-sports and creators.

How and when to attend the CCXP Awards?

Directly from Sala São Paulo, the live broadcast takes place on the event’s official YouTube and Twitch channel at 8:30 pm, with interviews conducted by the Omelete team and the PodPah podcast directly from the red carpet. At 9:30 pm, the award ceremony begins, with Tiago Leifert as host and musical attractions such as Fresno and Rashid. Tiago Abravanel, Lívia Aragão, Giulia Benite and Antonio Tabet are among the guests who will announce some of the night’s winners. For those who don’t like the end of the party, the organizers promise a post-show from 11:30 pm with more news and content.

know more

Series and movies

Among the series nominated for Best Series are Invisible City and tuningfrom Netflix, September morningsfrom Amazon Prime Video, Under pressure and The Evandro Case, from Globoplay. In the series acting categories, co-stars Gabriel Leone and Flávio Tolezani, from the adaptation of Dom Casmurro, SUNcompete for the Best Actor award with Selton Mello (Therapy session), Christian Malheiros (tuning) and Fábio Assunção (where is my heart), while Letícia Colin is a double threat, with nominations for her role in where is my heart and Therapy sessionstill competing with Liniker (September mornings), Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City) and Hermila Guedes (Second call).

Marco Pigossi in Invisible City (Photo: Courtesy Netflix)

In the cinema categories, Lázaro Ramos stands out with nominations for his first work as a director, in the feature Provisional Measurenominated for Best Film, Best Direction and Best Actress (Taís Araújo), and also for his work as an actor in The Silence of the Rain. Among the best films nominated are still Jellyfisha feminist short story by Alice Rocha da Silveira, The Last Forestby Luiz Bolognesi, Monica’s Gang – Lessonsby Daniel Rezende, and Eduardo and Monica, by René Sampaio. Stars of the latter, Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga compete for Best Actor and Best Actress for the roles inspired by the song by the band Legião Urbana. Still in the acting categories, veterans and novices compete for awards for performances also in independent productions such as My name is Baghdad (Grace Orsato), Nego’s Head (Jessica Ellen) dry wind (Renata Carvalho), Doctor Gamma (Caesar Mello), pity (Irandhir Santos) and marighella (Your George). What are your bets?

Special Categories

In addition to the categories that award the best in literary production, games and e-sports, podcasts, streamers and comics, the organizers promise special trophies. The Grand Prix crowns the highlight of the national culture and the Professional of the Year will be given to the personality who contributed the most to the entertainment industry in the last year. Fans also receive recognition for their pivotal role in pop culture through a special award honoring Best Fandom.