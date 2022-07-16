Ceará x Corinthians for the Brasileirão: see schedule, lineup and predictions for the game – Play

Ceará enters the field this Saturday (15), against Corinthians, at 9 pm, at Castelão, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship Series A. And for the 1st time occupying the relegation zone of Serie A – Vovô entered the 16th round after losing to Flu at Maracanã – the alvinegro team hopes that the post will be brief, winning a victory today against the strong team from São Paulo.

Ceará pre-match today, see details

What time does the match start

The game will start at 21:00 (Brasilia time).

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live from Premiere and Sportv. Verdinha will have the live narration and Diário do Nordeste will do the Real Time.

guesses

Is to shake off the dust

To win the victory, Vovô will need to overcome the elimination in the Copa do Brasil to Fortaleza in the middle of the week. The signs that the early fall in the knockout tournament should not be so felt on the field, was having been superior to Fortaleza in the final stage and winning the game – getting close to taking the game to penalties with the ball on Vina’s post 52 – and the attitude of the crowd, who applauded the team after the final whistle.

Thus, everything indicates that the alvinegro fan will attend in good numbers to take Vozão to their first victory in Serie A at home, and consequently, leave the Z-4. With 18 points, Ceará has the same score as Avaí, the first team outside the relegation zone.

Subtitle:

Ceará has not yet won at home in Serie A, but in the season, there are 10 games without losing at Castelão, with 5 wins and 5 draws. Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Defender Luiz Otávio hopes that Grandpa will finally win at home in Serie A and leave the Z-4. Ceará is the only club that has not yet won as home team. But on the other hand, in the season, there are 10 games without losing at Castelão, with 5 wins and 5 draws.

Luiz Otavio Ceará defender “The home effect is worth it. Last year we were very strong at home and unfortunately outside we were doing badly. This year the roles are reversed. I hope we can reverse that and make the atmosphere of our fans at home count.” and get that first victory. We know the importance of winning at home at this moment”.

Training

For the duel with Timão, coach Marquinhos Santos will not count on forwards Erick – who is still recovering from surgery on his collarbone – and Iury Castilho, who is currently suspended.

Who is doubtful for the duel is Victor Luís, who left the Clássico-Rei of Wednesday with pain and did not train last Friday.

Corinthians

Timão comes from classification in the 2022 Copa do Brasil by eliminating Santos and seeks leadership of the Brasileirão. The São Paulo team has 29 points and is one behind the leader Palmeiras.

The trio Fagner, Maycon and William trained normally this Friday (15), but they didn’t even travel to face Grandpa. Of them, the midfielder is the one who has the most chances of starting as a starter, since he performed the full training. Besides them, two others are out: Júnior Moraes and Renato Augusto are in the medical department. Who will also be the right embezzler is coach Vitor Pereira. He was sent off against Flamengo in the previous round and does not command Timão against Vovô. In contrast, Victor Cantillo left the transition and is related. .

PROBABLE SCALINGS

Ceará:

João Ricardo, Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Vina; Mendoza, Lima and Cleber. Coach: Marquinhos Santos

Corinthians:

Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Roni (Cantillo) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes. Coach: Filipe Almeida (assistant)

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará x Corinthians

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Castelão Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 16, 2022 at 9 pm

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden – RS

Assistant 1: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA) – RS

Assistant 2: Tiago Augusto Kappes Diel – RS

Video Referee: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro – RN

Is this content useful to you?

