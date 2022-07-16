Check out the CCXP Awards winners

This Friday (15) took place the first edition of the CCXP Awards. Among the night’s winners, PodPah received the award for mesacast of the year and Casimiro won for best male streaming. The event took place at Sala São Paulo, in the central area of the city, and brought together important names from different areas of entertainment, such as series, films, literature, comics, e-sports and podcast.
With almost six million subscribers on YouTube, Igão and Mítico have been working at PodPah for about two years and interviewing people of all genres and tastes. Former president Lula (PT) has already been there, and Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, too.
However, in addition to having important guests, the podcast innovates in the segment by pulling quotes that, traditionally, these same celebrities would not say to informal media. Recently, an excerpt from an interview with Craque Neto went viral in which the presenter admitted that he cried when he bought a house in Miami and even offered housing so that his daughter could take her boyfriends to have sex there.
In an interview with OnScreen on the CCXP Awards red carpet, Igão and Mítico explained what they do to make these conversations come naturally in the interviews:
“The big secret, in addition to being very sincere, the person feels free to be somewhere else. When we talk in an interview, the player, the artist, anyway… you can already imagine that it’s going to be a boring thing , controversy, but we don’t want to talk about it. We don’t want to know about the controversies, we don’t need it. It’s the big difference!”, they said.
Casimiro, on the other hand, was not at the CCXP Awards. From his home in Rio de Janeiro, the streamer uploaded a video of thanks for the award.
Check out the rest of the CCXP Awards winners:
FANDOM OF THE YEAR
Carla Diaz
SERIES
BEST ACTOR
Christian Malheiros (Tuning)
Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)
Flavio Tolezani (DOM)
Gabriel Leone (DOM)
Selton Mello (Therapy Session)
BEST ACTRESS
Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)
Hermila Guedes (Second Call)
Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)
Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)
Liniker (September mornings)
BEST BRAZILIAN SERIES
Invisible City (Netflix)
September Mornings (Prime Video)
The Evandro Case (Globoplay)
Tune in (Netflix)
Under pressure (Globoplay)
BEST GLOBAL SERIES
Arcane (Netflix)
Round 6 (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
WandaVision (Disney+)
LITERATURE
BEST FICTION
The Extinction of Bees, by Natalia Borges Polesso
The Monster Delivery Service by Jim Anotsu
The Last Ancestor, by Alê Santos
BEST NON-FICTION
Elke: Wonder Woman, by Chico Felitti
Ney Matogrosso: The Biography, by Julio Maria
Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell, by Arthur Dantas Rocha
CREATORS
BEST MALE STREAMER
Alanzoka
Alexandre Gaules
cassimir
Jota Plays
lime
BEST FEMALE STREAMER
Camila Vieira (Kalera)
Diana Zambrozuski
Gabi Cattuzzo
Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)
Sher Machado
BEST PODCAST
ends of the universe
hand to hand
Modus Operandi
NerdCast
A Milkshake Named Wanda
BEST MESACAST
Endless Science
Launch Braba Podcast
more than 8 minutes
podPah
Venus Podcast
BEST CONTENT CREATOR CHANNEL
Carol Moreira
Diva Depression
Young nerd
mikann
phsantos
BEST REVELATION CREATOR CHANNEL
Folklore BR: A New Vision
Mason’s Glove
Professor Noslen
Raphael Vicente
thallitaxavier
COMICS
BEST COMIC
Arlindo, by Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)
Brega Story, by Gidalti Jr.
Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult, by Shiko
Confined, by Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira
Listen, Formosa Márcia, by Marcello Quintanilha
BEST COMIC ARTIST
Gidalti Jr., by Brega Story
Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by Arlindo
Laerte, by Manual of the Minotaur
Marcello Quintanilha, for Listen, Formosa Márcia
Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult
BEST ALBUM
Arlindo, by Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)
Brega Story, by Gidalti Jr.
Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult, by Shiko
Listen, Formosa Márcia, by Marcelo Quintanilha
Isolation, by Helo D’Angelo
GAMES AND SPORTS
BEST NATIONAL GAME
Aspire: Ina’s Tale
Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)
UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk)
BEST MALE PRO-PLAYER
Andrei “Art” Piovezan
Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos
Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
Gustavo “Sacy”
Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius
BEST FEMALE PRO PLAYER
Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila
Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa
Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer
Karina “kaah” Takahashi
Natalia “Daiki” Vilela
BEST ORG
AfroGames
Fury
Loud
paiN Gaming
RED Canids Kalunga
BEST MOBILE GAME
Free Fire
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Pokemon Unite
BEST GLOBAL GAME
It Takes Two
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Resident Evil Village
BEST COMPETITIVE GAME
Free Fire
R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Valorant
FILMS
BEST ACTOR
César Mello (Doctor Gama)
Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)
Irandhir Santos (Piedade)
Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)
Seu Jorge (Marighella)
BEST ACTRESS
Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)
Grace Orsato (My Name is Bagda)
Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)
Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)
Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)
BEST NATIONAL FILM
The Last Forest, by Luiz Bolognesi
Medusa by Anita Rocha da Silveira
Provisional Measure, by Lázaro Ramos
Eduardo and Monica, by René Sampaio
Monica’s Gang – Lessons, by Daniel Rezende
BEST FILM GLOBAL
The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines, by Michael Rianda
Attack of the Dogs by Jane Campion
Druk – One More Round by Thomas Vinterberg
Enchantment by Byron Howard and Jared Bush
Judas and the Black Messiah, by Shaka King
BETTER DIRECTION
Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)
Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)
Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)
Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)
Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)