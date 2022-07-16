Check out the CCXP Awards winners

This Friday (15) took place the first edition of the CCXP Awards. Among the night’s winners, PodPah received the award for mesacast of the year and Casimiro won for best male streaming. The event took place at Sala São Paulo, in the central area of ​​the city, and brought together important names from different areas of entertainment, such as series, films, literature, comics, e-sports and podcast.

With almost six million subscribers on YouTube, Igão and Mítico have been working at PodPah for about two years and interviewing people of all genres and tastes. Former president Lula (PT) has already been there, and Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, too.

However, in addition to having important guests, the podcast innovates in the segment by pulling quotes that, traditionally, these same celebrities would not say to informal media. Recently, an excerpt from an interview with Craque Neto went viral in which the presenter admitted that he cried when he bought a house in Miami and even offered housing so that his daughter could take her boyfriends to have sex there.

continues after advertising

In an interview with OnScreen on the CCXP Awards red carpet, Igão and Mítico explained what they do to make these conversations come naturally in the interviews:

“The big secret, in addition to being very sincere, the person feels free to be somewhere else. When we talk in an interview, the player, the artist, anyway… you can already imagine that it’s going to be a boring thing , controversy, but we don’t want to talk about it. We don’t want to know about the controversies, we don’t need it. It’s the big difference!”, they said.

Casimiro, on the other hand, was not at the CCXP Awards. From his home in Rio de Janeiro, the streamer uploaded a video of thanks for the award.

continues after advertising

Tiago Leifert was the presenter of the CCXP Awards

Check out the rest of the CCXP Awards winners:

FANDOM OF THE YEAR

Carla Diaz

SERIES

BEST ACTOR

Christian Malheiros (Tuning)

Fábio Assunção (Where is My Heart)

Flavio Tolezani (DOM)

Gabriel Leone (DOM)

Selton Mello (Therapy Session)

BEST ACTRESS

Alessandra Negrini (Invisible City)

Hermila Guedes (Second Call)

Leticia Colin (Where Is My Heart)

Leticia Colin (Therapy Session)

Liniker (September mornings)

BEST BRAZILIAN SERIES

Invisible City (Netflix)

September Mornings (Prime Video)

The Evandro Case (Globoplay)

Tune in (Netflix)

Under pressure (Globoplay)

BEST GLOBAL SERIES

Arcane (Netflix)

Round 6 (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

WandaVision (Disney+)

continues after advertising

LITERATURE

BEST FICTION

The Extinction of Bees, by Natalia Borges Polesso

The Monster Delivery Service by Jim Anotsu

The Last Ancestor, by Alê Santos

BEST NON-FICTION

Elke: Wonder Woman, by Chico Felitti

Ney Matogrosso: The Biography, by Julio Maria

Racionais Mc’s: Surviving in Hell, by Arthur Dantas Rocha

CREATORS

BEST MALE STREAMER

Alanzoka

Alexandre Gaules

cassimir

Jota Plays

lime

BEST FEMALE STREAMER

Camila Vieira (Kalera)

Diana Zambrozuski

Gabi Cattuzzo

Nicolle Merhy (Cherrygumms)

Sher Machado

BEST PODCAST

ends of the universe

hand to hand

Modus Operandi

NerdCast

A Milkshake Named Wanda

BEST MESACAST

Endless Science

Launch Braba Podcast

more than 8 minutes

podPah

Venus Podcast

BEST CONTENT CREATOR CHANNEL

Carol Moreira

Diva Depression

Young nerd

mikann

phsantos

BEST REVELATION CREATOR CHANNEL

Folklore BR: A ​​New Vision

Mason’s Glove

Professor Noslen

Raphael Vicente

thallitaxavier

COMICS

continues after advertising

BEST COMIC

Arlindo, by Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)

Brega Story, by Gidalti Jr.

Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult, by Shiko

Confined, by Leandro Assis and Triscila Oliveira

Listen, Formosa Márcia, by Marcello Quintanilha

BEST COMIC ARTIST

Gidalti Jr., by Brega Story

Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza), by Arlindo

Laerte, by Manual of the Minotaur

Marcello Quintanilha, for Listen, Formosa Márcia

Shiko, for Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult

BEST ALBUM

Arlindo, by Ilustralu (Luiza de Souza)

Brega Story, by Gidalti Jr.

Carrion and the Mystic Shield – Part Two: Guardianship of the Occult, by Shiko

Listen, Formosa Márcia, by Marcelo Quintanilha

Isolation, by Helo D’Angelo

GAMES AND SPORTS

continues after advertising

BEST NATIONAL GAME

Aspire: Ina’s Tale

Dodgeball Academia (Pocket Trap / Humble Games)

UNSIGHTED (Studio Pixel Punk)

BEST MALE PRO-PLAYER

Andrei “Art” Piovezan

Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo

Gustavo “Sacy”

Yago “Yago.exe” Vinícius

BEST FEMALE PRO PLAYER

Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila

Elizabeth “Liz” de Sousa

Gabriela “GaB” Scheffer

Karina “kaah” Takahashi

Natalia “Daiki” Vilela

BEST ORG

AfroGames

Fury

Loud

paiN Gaming

RED Canids Kalunga

BEST MOBILE GAME

Free Fire

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Pokemon Unite

BEST GLOBAL GAME

It Takes Two

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

BEST COMPETITIVE GAME

Free Fire

R6 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Valorant

FILMS

continues after advertising

BEST ACTOR

César Mello (Doctor Gama)

Gabriel Leone (Eduardo and Monica)

Irandhir Santos (Piedade)

Lázaro Ramos (The Silence of the Rain)

Seu Jorge (Marighella)

BEST ACTRESS

Alice Braga (Eduardo and Monica)

Grace Orsato (My Name is Bagda)

Jessica Ellen (Cabeça de Nêgo)

Renata Carvalho (Dry Wind)

Taís Araújo (Provisional Measure)

BEST NATIONAL FILM

The Last Forest, by Luiz Bolognesi

Medusa by Anita Rocha da Silveira

Provisional Measure, by Lázaro Ramos

Eduardo and Monica, by René Sampaio

Monica’s Gang – Lessons, by Daniel Rezende

BEST FILM GLOBAL

The Mitchell Family and the Revolt of the Machines, by Michael Rianda

Attack of the Dogs by Jane Campion

Druk – One More Round by Thomas Vinterberg

Enchantment by Byron Howard and Jared Bush

Judas and the Black Messiah, by Shaka King

BETTER DIRECTION

Anita Rocha da Silveira (Medusa)

Anna Muylaert and Lô Politi (Alvorada)

Daniel Rezende (Monica’s Gang – Lessons)

Lázaro Ramos (Provisional Measure)

Luiz Bolognesi (The Last Forest)