Chinese authorize loan, and Oscar negotiates directly with Flamengo

Shanghai Port accepts to release the Brazilian for free until the end of 2022. Now, the player talks to Flamengo about financial issues

Oscar got the release of Shanghai Port, from China, to play in Brazilian football until December 2022. GOAL found that the athlete is authorized to sign a short loan contract in this period. Flamengo is the only club that talks to Brazilians in the ball market.

The 30-year-old player’s loan will be free. Therefore, the club that receives it will only have to pay salaries, which is the main obstacle. The player would like to earn more than R$ 1 million a month during his stay in Brazil – Fla has more than one player with a salary at this level. Cariocas are negotiating a lower value than the one determined in the athlete’s bond with Chinese football, which ends in November 2024. In Asia, Oscar’s salary exceeds that of world football stars. He is willing to give up a part to work in Brazil.

In addition to salaries, there is a need to pay gloves, image rights and commission to the entrepreneur. The negotiation with Flamengo is still at an early stage, but there is optimism regarding a positive outcome on the athlete’s side.

Shanghai Port does not accept that the loan has a fixed value purchase option. The Chinese intend to use Oscar again from January 2023. The athlete is treated like a star in Asian football.

The negotiations between Flamengo and Oscar began in recent days at the initiative of the midfielder’s staff. Its representatives have a good relationship with the red-black board, especially football vice president Marcos Braz and executive director Bruno Spindel. The group that manages the player was responsible for taking striker Éverton Cebolinha to Ninho do Urubu in this transfer window.

Oscar is excited about the possibility of returning to work in Brazil, where he defended the colors of São Paulo and Internacional. The chance to defend Flamengo is an important factor as well.

In the current Chinese football season, Oscar made three appearances for Shanghai Port, with a goal scored and an assist. In the previous year, there were 23 matches played, with five goals and 15 passes for his teammates.