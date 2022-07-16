Chris Evans Doesn’t Like His New iPhone Because It’s Heavy

Despite the many advances made by the most recent generations of the iPhonesome still miss its classic look and good old Home button (home) — among other things that used to be the norm among Apple smartphones until a few years ago. One of those people is none other than Chris Evanswhich a few weeks ago changed its trusty iPhone 6s for one iPhone 13 Pro.

In an interview recently given to the collider, the Captain America interpreter returned to mourn the death of his iPhone 6s and did not spare criticism when talking about the changes of the last generations of the device. According to Evans, while the Home button is missing, its absence is far from the main problem with his new smartphone.

For the actor, his iPhone 13 Pro is simply “too heavy”, causing him to have to support the device on his little finger while holding it (without much success). In fact, the iPhone 6s (143g) is considerably lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro (204g).

Evans also took the opportunity to comment on messages from fans advising him to buy an iPhone SE – much more like his old smartphone. However, the star does not seem to have liked the idea very much.

I’m like “no I don’t want this [o iPhone SE], I want the iPhone 6s”. I want something from before to work until it can’t anymore.

The star, it is worth remembering, is the protagonist of the series “Defending Jacob”from Apple TV+, and was also expected to star in the feature “Project Artemis”but left the production after scheduling conflicts, as he had already started filming the thriller “The Gray Man”, from Netflix — just what he was promoting in the interview above. On the other hand, he will be in an Apple TV+ project with actress Scarlett Johansson called “Ghosted”.

And do you agree with Evans’ criticism? 😜

