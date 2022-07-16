Chrome OS Flex: Stable Version Released for Old PCs and Macs

Google made available today (14) the first stable release of Chrome OS Flexa free operating system that promises to resurrect old and/or basic hardware computers and Macs. The software launched in beta mode in February, having received over 600 bug fixes since then, following feedback from testers.

Developed from the CloudReady application, acquired by big tech two years ago, it is mainly suitable for educational institutions and companies whose desktops and notebooks no longer support the latest versions of Windows and macOS. Although it is out of the target audience, home user can also install it without restriction.

According to the Mountain View company, the operating system offers an experience similar to that delivered by conventional Chrome OS on a Chromebook, despite the absence of some functions. With its installation, devices that were slow may present a greater fluidity to run programs and access the web.

Educational institutions and businesses are prime targets for Chrome OS Flex.Source: Shutterstock

Strengthen the security of old computers is something that Chrome OS Flex also claims to do, emerging as an alternative for companies that are targeted by ransomware attacks. According to the developer, it has its own protection tools, eliminating the need for antivirus, and features to prevent data loss on stolen devices.

Requirements to install Chrome OS Flex

Google’s operating system for older computers differs from competing software by less stringent minimum requirements for installation, which can be done via pendrive, external HD or network. Check out:

Processor: Intel or AMD with x86-64 architecture

RAM memory: 4 GB

Storage: 16 GB

USB boot available

BIOS administrator access

However, it is worth noting that processors and video cards manufactured before 2010 may have a “bad experience” with the system, according to the technology giant. The company also points out that Intel’s graphics accelerators, GMA 500, 600, 3600 and 3650, do not meet the software’s performance standards.

Google has made a list of over 400 certified templates available for Chrome OS Flex. Those left out aren’t necessarily incompatible, they just haven’t been tested, so far.